EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction : England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Fantasy Team for 3rd ODI Game

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction: England Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI – 21 September 2021 (Leicester). Nat Sciver, Sophie Devine, Kate Cross, and Heather Knight are the best fantasy picks for this game.

England Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 3rd game of the five-game ODI series, which will be played at the Grace Ground in Leicester.

Beaumont, Wyatt, and Winfield-Hill are the star batters of England, whereas Sciver and Knight are the main all-rounders. Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, and Kate Cross are the wicket-takers of this side. For New Zealand, Sophie Devine is their superstar, whereas Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite are also excellent players. Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, and Jess Kerr are wicket-takers of the side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the ODI games (Men’s) played here is 158 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 5.30 PM, Ground:- Grace Road, Leicester.

Probable XI for both sides:-

England Women – Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant.

New Zealand Women – Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Nat Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, and Heather Knight.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Katie Martin (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. She selected to complete the mandatory four players of New Zealand.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

Suzie Bates (Price 9) will be our batter from New Zealand. Bates has scored 4577 ODI runs at an average of 41.99, whereas she has scalped 75 wickets with the ball. She is a brilliant player.

Tammy Beaumont (Price 9.5) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (Price 8.5) will be our batters from England. Beaumont has scored 2771 ODI runs at an average of 44.69, whereas Hill has scored 1057 runs at 24.02. Both of them will open the innings.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Nat Sciver (Price 10) and Heather Knight (Price 10) will be our all-rounders from England. Sciver has scored 2126 ODI runs at an average of 39.37, whereas she has scalped 54 wickets in bowling. Knight has scored 3116 ODI runs at an average of 38.46, whereas she has scalped 50 wickets in bowling. Both of them are world-class all-rounders.

Sophie Devine (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from New Zealand. Divine has scored 2759 ODI runs at an average of 31.00, whereas she has scalped 79 wickets with the ball. She is a brilliant all-rounder.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone (Price 9), Kate Cross (Price 8.5), and Charlotte Dean (Price 8) will be our bowlers from England. Ecclestone has scalped 49 ODI wickets in 31 games, whereas Cross has 44 ODI scalps in 32 games. Dean is a regular performer in the domestic circuit, and she is helpful in managing credits. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Leigh Kasperek (Price 9) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Kasperek has scalped 61 ODI wickets in 36 games, whereas her economy has been 3.96. She is the best wicket-taker of this side.

[Alternative Changes: Suzie Bates, Amy Jones, and Leigh Kasperek Out; Katie Martin, Tammy Beaumont, and Lea Tahuhu In]

Match Prediction: England Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Nat Sciver

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Kate Cross and Heather Knight

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.