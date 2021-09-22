EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction : England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Fantasy Team for 4th ODI Game

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction: England Women vs New Zealand Women 4th ODI – 23 September 2021 (Derby). Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, and Heather Knight are the best fantasy picks for this game.

England Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 4th game of the five-game ODI series, which will be played at the County Ground in Derby.

Beaumont and Knight have batted well for England, whereas Brunt is their star all-rounder. Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, and Charlotte Dean are the wicket-takers. For New Zealand, Satterthwaite has batted well, whereas Devine and Bates need to step up. Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek are the best wicket-takers.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the ODI games (Men’s) played here is 225 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batters.

Match Details :

Time:- 5.30 PM, Ground:- County Ground, Derby.

Probable XI for both sides:-

England Women – Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant.

New Zealand Women – Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen, Molly Penfold.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Tammy Beaumont, Leigh Kasperek, and Heather Knight.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Amy Jones (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Jones has scored 1086 ODI runs at an average of 26.48, and she batted well in the domestic circuit.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

Suzie Bates (Price 9) will be our batter from New Zealand. Bates has scored 4582 ODI runs at an average of 41.65, whereas she has scalped 75 wickets with the ball. She is not in good form but is a world-class player.

Tammy Beaumont (Price 9.5) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (Price 8.5) will be our batters from England. Beaumont has scored 2772 ODI runs at an average of 44.00, whereas Hill has scored 1061 runs at 23.57. Both of them will open the innings.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Heather Knight (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from England. Knight has scored 3122 ODI runs at an average of 38.07, whereas she has scalped 50 wickets in bowling. Both of them are world-class all-rounders. She has scored 113 runs in the series so far.

Sophie Devine (Price 10) and Amy Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from New Zealand. Devine has scored 2762 ODI runs at an average of 30.68, whereas she has scalped 79 wickets with the ball. Satterthwaite has scored 4238 ODI runs at an average of 39.24, whereas she has scalped 45 wickets with the ball.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone (Price 9), Kate Cross (Price 8.5), and Charlotte Dean (Price 8) will be our bowlers from England. Ecclestone has scalped 51 ODI wickets in 33 games, whereas Cross has 47 ODI scalps in 34 games. Dean is a regular performer in the domestic circuit, and she has scalped six wickets in the series. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Leigh Kasperek (Price 9) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Kasperek has scalped 65 ODI wickets in 38 games, whereas her economy has been 3.92.

[Alternative Changes: You can take Katherine Brunt instead of Kate Cross]

Match Prediction: England Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Amy Satterthwaite and Heather Knight

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.