EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction : England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Fantasy Team for 5th ODI Game

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction: England Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI – 26 September 2021 (Canterbury). Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Nat Sciver, and Heather Knight are the best fantasy picks for this game.

England Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 5th game of the five-game ODI series, which will be played at the County Ground in Canterbury.

Beaumont and Knight have batted well for England, whereas Sciver is their star all-rounder. Sophie Ecclestone can be rested for this game. For New Zealand, Satterthwaite and Devine are in brilliant form, whereas Bated needs to step up. Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, and Leigh Kasperek are the best wicket-takers.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the ODI games (Men’s) played here is 245 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batters.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Ground:- County Ground, Canterbury.

Probable XI for both sides:-

England Women – Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Anya Shurbsole, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies.

New Zealand Women – Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver, and Heather Knight.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Pick any of Katey Martin or Amy Jones, both of them are not looking in great touch. However, Jones is a better player.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

Suzie Bates (Price 9) will be our batter from New Zealand. Bates is not in good form, but she is a veteran of 4599 ODI runs. She is a technically stable player.

Tammy Beaumont (Price 9.5) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (Price 8.5) will be our batters from England. Beaumont has scored 2788 ODI runs at an average of 43.56, whereas Hill has scored 1094 runs at 23.78. Both of them will open the innings.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Heather Knight (Price 10) and Nat Sciver (Price 10) will be our all-rounders from England. Knight has scored 214 runs in this series at an average of 53.50, whereas she can bowl a few overs. Sciver has scored 2137 ODI runs at an average of 38.85, whereas she has scalped 54 wickets in bowling. Both of them are brilliant all-rounders.

Sophie Devine (Price 10) and Amy Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from New Zealand. Devine has scored 106 runs in the series, whereas she has scalped six wickets in bowling. Satterthwaite has scored 4292 ODI runs at an average of 39.37, whereas she has scored 167 runs in the series.

EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

Kate Cross (Price 8.5) and Charlotte Dean (Price 8) will be our bowlers from England. Cross has 47 ODI scalps in 34 games, whereas Dean is a regular performer in the domestic circuit. Both of them have combined for 14 wickets in the series

Hannah Rowe (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Rowe has scalped 28 ODI wickets, whereas she has scalped eight wickets in this series.

Match Prediction: England Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Nat Sciver and Heather Knight

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.