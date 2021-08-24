ENG vs IND Fantasy Prediction : England vs India Best Fantasy Team for 3rd Test Game

ENG vs IND Fantasy Prediction: England vs India 3rd Test – 25 August (Leeds). Joe Root, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammad Shami are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts England will take on India in the 3rd test of the five-game test series. The home side would want to level the series in this game.

England struggled in the second test, and they would want to improve their performance. They are going to make a plethora of changes in this game. Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley are dropped, whereas Mark Wood is out injured. Malan is set to get the nod at number three, whereas Mahmood will be included in bowling. Joe Root would like to continue his brilliant form with the bat.

India won the second test, and they would want to continue their good form. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are looking class, whereas the rest of the batsmen need to improve. Bumrah and Shami have been brilliant in both batting and bowling, whereas Ishant and Siraj are also bowling well.

Pitch Conditions

The average 4th innings score at this ground is just 166 runs. Both teams would want to bat 1st on this track. We can expect a grass covering in this game on the pitch. This pitch has the history of assisting the pacers.

We can expect rain the weather to stay clear on most occasions.

Probable XI for both sides:-

England – Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Joss Buttler, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Saqib Mahmood.

India – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Match Details

England vs India Test Series

Match: England vs India 3rd Test Match

Date and Time: 25 August, Wednesday – 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Where to Watch: Live on Sony Sports Network

Top 4 Batting Order

England

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, and Joe Root

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli.

Long Spell Bowlers

England

Ollie Robinson

India

Mohammad Siraj

Note:- The Stats mentioned are of Test Matches.

ENG vs IND Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Pant scored 707 runs in the last WTC cycle at an average of 39.27, with one century and four half-centuries. He has scored 84 runs in this series.

ENG vs IND Fantasy Batsmen

Joe Root will be our batsman from England. Root has scored 1277 test runs in 2021 at an average of 67.21, whereas he has scored 386 runs in this series. He is in brilliant form with the bat.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma will be our batsmen from India. KL Rahul has scored 244 runs in the series so far, whereas Rohit has scored 152 runs. Both of them are looking in fantastic touch. Kohli is not in great form, but he has scored 7609 test runs at an average of 51.41. All three of them are technically stable players.

ENG vs IND Fantasy All-Rounders

Moeen Ali will be our all-rounder from England. Ali has scored 2871 test runs, whereas he has scalped 192 wickets in bowling. He was fantastic in the second test.

ENG vs IND Fantasy Bowlers

Ollie Robinson and James Anderson will be our bowlers from England. Anderson is a veteran of 626 test wickets, whereas Robinson has scalped 16 wickets in just three games. Both of them have scalped nine wickets each in the series so far.

Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Siraj will be our bowlers from India. Bumrah has scalped 12 wickets in the series so far, whereas Siraj has scalped 11. Shami has scalped seven wickets in the series, whereas he has scored 69 runs with the bat. All three of them are in brilliant form.

Match Prediction: India is the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role

Joe Root

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

