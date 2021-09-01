ENG vs IND Fantasy Prediction : England vs India Best Fantasy Team for 4th Test Game

ENG vs IND Fantasy Prediction: England vs India 4th Test – 2 September (London). Joe Root, Ollie Robinson, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts England will take on India in the 4th test of the five-game test series. Both sides would want to take the lead in the series.

England stormed into the series with a bang, and they would want to continue. Joe Root is in brilliant form with the bat, whereas Robinson and Anderson are taking wickets for fun. There can be as many as three changes in the team. Buttler is out on leave, whereas Curran and Overton can also sit out. Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Ollie Pope are set to feature in this game.

India won the second test, and they struggled a lot in the third one. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are looking class, whereas the rest of the batsmen need to improve. Bumrah and Shami have been brilliant in both batting and bowling, whereas Siraj has also been great.

Pitch Conditions

The average 4th innings score at this ground is just 156 runs, whereas the 1st innings score is 348 runs. Both teams would want to bat 1st on this track. This pitch is considered one of the best batting tracks in England.

We can expect rain the weather to stay clear on most occasions.

Probable XI for both sides:-

England – Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Mark Wood.

India – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Match Details

England vs India Test Series

Match: England vs India 4th Test Match

Date and Time: 2 September, Thursday – 3:30 pm IST

Venue: The Oval, London.

Where to Watch: Live on Sony Sports Network

Top 4 Batting Order

England

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, and Joe Root

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli.

Long Spell Bowlers

England

Ollie Robinson

India

Mohammad Siraj

Note:- The Stats mentioned are of Test Matches.

ENG vs IND Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Jonny Bairstow will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Bairstow has scored 147 runs in the series so far, whereas he can take a lot of catches behind the wicket.

[You can also take Rishabh Pant instead of Jonny Bairstow]

ENG vs IND Fantasy Batsmen

Joe Root will be our batsman from England. Root has scored 1398 test runs in 2021 at an average of 69.90, whereas he has scored 507 runs in this series at 126.75. He is in brilliant form with the bat.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be our batsmen from India. Rohit has scored 230 runs in the series at an average of 46.00, whereas Rahul has scored 252 runs at 42.00. Both of them are looking in great touch.

[Pick Dawid Malan or Virat Kohli as your last batsman]

ENG vs IND Fantasy All-Rounders

Chris Woakes will be our all-rounder from England. Woakes has scalped 112 wickets in just 38 games, whereas he has scored 1321 runs with the bat. He is an ace all-rounder.

ENG vs IND Fantasy Bowlers

Ollie Robinson and James Anderson will be our bowlers from England. Robinson has scalped 16 wickets in the series at an average of 19.06, whereas Anderson has scalped 13 wickets at 19.23. Both of them are swinging the red cherry at their will.

Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Siraj will be our bowlers from India. Bumrah has scalped 14 wickets in the series so far, whereas Siraj has scalped 13. Shami has scalped 11 wickets in the series, whereas he has scored 75 runs with the bat. All three of them are in brilliant form.

Match Prediction: England is the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role

Joe Root

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

