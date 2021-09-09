ENG vs IND Fantasy Prediction : England vs India Best Fantasy Team for 5th Test Game

ENG vs IND Fantasy Prediction: England vs India 5th Test – 10 September (Manchester). Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts England will take on India in the 5th test of the five-game test series. This is a Do or Die game for England.

England lost their last game, and they need to bounce back here. Joe Root is in brilliant form with the bat, whereas Robinson and Anderson are taking wickets for fun. Chris Woakes made a brilliant return in the last game, whereas Hameed is looking good with the bat. Jos Buttler will be back in this game, whereas Wood is also expected to be back.

Team India is looking in brilliant touch, and they need to continue. Rohit Sharma is looking class, whereas the rest of the batsmen need to improve. Shardul proved his excellence in the last game, whereas Bumrah is breathing fire with the ball. Mohammad Shami can replace Mohammad Siraj in this game.

Pitch Conditions

The average 4th innings score at this ground is just 168 runs, whereas the 1st innings score is 335 runs. Both teams would want to bat 1st on this track. This pitch favoured the pacers in County Cricket.

We can expect the weather to stay clear on most occasions.

Probable XI for both sides:-

England – Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Mark Wood.

India – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Match Details

England vs India Test Series

Match: England vs India 5th Test Match

Date and Time: 10 September, Friday – 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where to Watch: Live on Sony Sports Network

Top 4 Batting Order

England

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, and Joe Root

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli.

Long Spell Bowlers

England

Ollie Robinson

India

Jasprit Bumrah

Note:- The Stats mentioned are of Test Matches.

ENG vs IND Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Pant has scored 146 runs in the series so far, whereas he can take a lot of catches behind the wicket.

ENG vs IND Fantasy Batsmen

Joe Root will be our batsman from England. Root has scored 1398 test runs in 2021 at an average of 69.90, whereas he has scored 564 runs in this series at 94.00. He is in brilliant form with the bat.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be our batsmen from India. Rohit has scored 368 runs in the series at an average of 52.57, whereas Virat proved his form by scoring a half-century in the last game. Both of them are technically stable players.

[Pick Haseeb Hameed or KL Rahul as your last batsman]

ENG vs IND Fantasy All-Rounders

Chris Woakes will be our all-rounder from England. Woakes has scalped 119 wickets in just 39 games, whereas he has scored 1389 runs with the bat. He is an ace all-rounder, and he scalped seven wickets in the last game.

ENG vs IND Fantasy Bowlers

Ollie Robinson and James Anderson will be our bowlers from England. Robinson has scalped 21 wickets in the series at an average of 21.33, whereas Anderson has scalped 15 wickets at 24.67. Both of them are swinging the red cherry at their will.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Shardul Thakur will be our bowlers from India. Bumrah has scalped 18 wickets in the series so far, whereas Shami has scalped 11 wickets in three games. Thakur has scored 117 runs in the series, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in bowling. All three of them are looking in brilliant touch.

Match Prediction: India is the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role

Joe Root and Chris Woakes

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

