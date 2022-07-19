England vs South Africa ODI records: ENG vs SA last 10 matches ODI all result list

England vs South Africa ODI records: The SportsRush brings you the list of results of last 10 ODIs between England and South Africa.

England and South Africa will be up against each other in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-street. The English team lost their last ODI series against India, and they are aiming for a comeback in this one. South Africa also lost their last ODI series against Bangladesh.

This is the last ODI match for Ben Stokes, and he would want to make it count on his home ground. The English team lost the Old Trafford ODI by 5 wickets on Sunday against India to lose the series. Jos Buttler has been under a little bit of captaincy pressure, and he would want to make this series count.

South Africa are without their regular captain Temba Bavuma in this series. However, the likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, etc will handle the batting of the Proteas. Kagiso Rabada is also not in the team, and Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will take care of the pace bowling.

England vs South Africa ODI records

England and South Africa have played 63 ODIs against each other, where South Africa have won 30 games and England have won 28 games. One game has been ended in a tie between both sides and four matches have ended in no result.

The much-anticipated ODI series has arrived 😁 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG v RSA 🇿🇦

⌚️14:00 CAT

🏟️The Riverside, Durham

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/dAprVYTRul — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 19, 2022

A total of 26 matches have been played in England so far, where England have won 16 games and South Africa have won 8 games. In the last 10 games between both sides, South Africa have won five, England have won four and one game has ended in no result.

Both sides played a 3-match ODI series last time around in 2020, which ended in 1-1. In the 2019 World Cup game, England easily won by 104 runs at the Kennington Oval in London.