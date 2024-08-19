mobile app bar

F1 Expert Highlights How Alpine’s New Team Principal Has Ties With Red Bull

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 Expert Highlights How Alpine’s New Team Principal Has Ties With Red Bull

Oliver Oakes

Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei/Suer

The first big news of the 2024 F1 summer break came with the announcement of Oliver Oakes as Alpine’s new team principal. The 36-year-old replaces Bruno Famin and brings a proven pedigree in managing a racing outfit. Previously, he was the boss at Hitech GP and, according to Ted Kravitz, has strong ties with Red Bull.

Oakes, a former racing driver himself, will be the youngest team principal on the grid – at 36 – when he assumes responsibilities at next weekend’s Dutch GP.

Speaking about his rise, Kravitz highlighted his relationship with Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

I’ve seen him in the paddock with the two of them [Horner and Marko] because he manages a lot of the junior drivers for Red Bull in the lower formulas. He works a lot with Marko and Horner on the young guys, and they know him well.”

Oakes was a Red Bull junior himself. He drove alongside the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Sebastien Buemi, Jaime Alguersuari, and Brendon Hartley – all under the Red Bull banner. But while the others went on to make their F1 debuts, Oakes stepped into the managerial side of things.

He is also no stranger to Red Bull juniors driving for him. Last year, Hitech GP had four of the Milton-Keynes-based outfit’s talents in its ranks – Isack Hadjar, Jak Crawford, Sebastian Montoya, and Souta Arao.

Oakes expected to help Alpine’s transition

Oakes’ appointment might also be about more than just merit. The Renault Group, Alpine’s parent company, is increasingly likely to exit the sport and sell its stake in the team.

Oakes, who was a director at Hitech GP, is seen as someone who can help in a smooth transition of ownership from Renault to Hitech, which is reportedly interested in taking over the Enstone-based outfit. This wouldn’t be Hitech’s first attempt to enter F1, as they have previously tried to join the grid as the eleventh team, several times.

The FIA, however, had rejected Hitech’s attempts. Hence, it could be understood why the team is now looking to enter F1 by acquiring a struggling Alpine.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these