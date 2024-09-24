F1 Experts Believe Fred Vasseur Isn’t Given “Enough Credit” for His Job at Sauber

Ever since Fred Vasseur took the reins over at Ferrari, the iconic Italian team has witnessed an upward trajectory. The Frenchman took over from former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto at the end of the 2022 season.

Discussing the 56-year-old’s career in the sport, the hosts of the F1 Nation podcast credited him for his immense caliber when it comes to managing teams. They even went as far as saying that the Frenchman doesn’t get the credit he often deserves for his time at Sauber.

F1 journalist Tom Clarkson explained that Vasseur had an uncanny knack for understanding the business of racing and racing drivers. The other hosts were in agreement with the Briton’s assessment.

Clarkson said, “Actually, in Formula 1, you know, even Alfa Romeo Sauber – they were back of the grid. But there was something about that team that was making progress. Fred leaves and since he’s left it really hasn’t been stunning, has it?”

With Vasseur now joining Ferrari, he has helped the team become a “well-oiled unit” that looks to be on the rise once again. Vasseur himself has explained his plans for the future of the team with a sensational feat in 2024 still a possibility.

Upcoming triple-header could see Ferrari jump Red Bull

F1 is currently on a three-week break before the United States GP next month. However, the teams will then prepare themselves for a triple-header as the races in Austin, Mexico, and Brazil will feature in consecutive weeks. Vasseur has revealed that the team is looking to bring upgrades to the Austin GP.

He was quoted as saying, “We, like many others, will still bring new parts to Austin. We are already working on the 2025 machine, but we will do our best to bring something to the SF-24.”

As things stand in the Constructors’ championship, Ferrari have a realistic chance of jumping Red Bull by the end of the season. Only 34 points separate the two teams with six races still remaining on the calendar.

Moreover, if unlocked potential can be found with the US GP upgrades, Ferrari still find themselves in contention for the Constructors’ title. With only 74 points between themselves and McLaren, Ferrari could win their first title since 2008 this year.