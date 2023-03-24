Nico Rosberg’s Comments on Unhappy Max Verstappen Angers Red Bull Advisor Helmut Marko

Nov 2, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Former driver Nico Rosberg walks though the crowd during qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen delivered one of the best recovery performances in the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP. The Dutchman started P15 after a driveshaft issue during qualifying and finished P2 with the fastest lap of the race.

But the racer wasn’t particularly happy despite the fantastic drive. Post the race, Verstappen had complaints about Red Bull’s reliability issues. He claimed he could’ve won the race had he started in pole position.

The 2-time world champion was also desperate to extend his lead on the championship. Despite his team advising against it, he secured the fastest lap to secure a 1-point lead over Sergio Perez.

Verstappen: “What is the fastest lap?” GP: “We are not concerned with that” Verstappen: “But I am” pic.twitter.com/xSw1HhpQOO — The Nandolorian (@ScrewderiaF1) March 19, 2023

The reaction of the Red Bull driver garnered criticism from fans and pundits. Especially 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg who called out the Dutchman’s antics.

Marko responds to Nico Rosberg’s comments

Rosberg slammed Verstappen for his ungrateful attitude. He stated Verstappen should appreciate his team’s efforts to fix his issue in time, allowing him to finish P2.

He said, “I don’t think it’s a good approach of mentality so early in the season when the team has done such a brilliant job and worked so hard. I think he could be more gracious.”

Red Bull now have the same number of F1 wins as Lewis Hamilton since the team’s first race victory in 2009 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rM41KVoPct — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 20, 2023

The German claimed after the race that Verstappen skipped the debriefing session. He left for his hotel early in order to make a point about Checo’s win. However, Red Bull Advisor Helmut Marko has denied the allegations.

Marko hit back at Rosberg’s false criticism of their star driver. He commented, “It shows how far Rosberg is from reality.”

Why did Max Verstappen leave early after the Saudi GP?

Marko said that Verstappen left early as he was recovering from his stomach illness. The Austrian also appreciated fellow Sky presenter Ralf Schumacher for later presenting the correct reason behind the driver’s absence.

The Dutchman suffered from a Stomach bug just days before the Saudi GP. He missed Thursday’s media activities and arrived later on Friday for the race.

Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and, with the agreement of the FIA, will not be present at track today. Feel better, Max. 🙏🦁 https://t.co/f7CMBgchZY — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 16, 2023

The Austrian claims the 2-time champion hadn’t recovered fully for the race. He said, “Verstappen was not 100% fit yet. He is doing everything he can to be able to bring maximum performance again.”

Yet the Dutchman managed to overtake 13 cars within 24 laps. He added, “We will see another Verstappen again in Australia.”

According to sources, Verstappen will not be heading to Australia directly following the Saudi Arabian GP. He flew back to his residence in Monaco where he is undergoing treatment.