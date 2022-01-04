“If we can get the engine stable, we’ll make a big leap”– Alpine hopes to be at par with Mercedes in 2022 after reaching their engine targets

Alpine hopes to make a jump in their F1 standings as they hope to finish the deficit against Mercedes’ engine ahead of the 2022 season.

The new regulations will allow the other teams in the grid to make massive progress against the table leaders. Alpine, which so far has remained as a midtable team since its return, wants to make tremendous progress.

Alpine seeks to develop massively with the engine freeze and E10 fuel being added in F1 for 2022. In 2021, they lacked 35hp t Mercedes. And the new results have shown that they are matching their targets.

So, the French constructors are positive that if they keep things balanced on the track, they will be making a giant leap in their grid standings.

“If we can get the engine stable, we’ll make a big leap,” says the team. At Mercedes, it’s the other way around. The engine had enough power, at least when new. Reliability was more of a concern.

Alpine is cautiously optimistic about the new season. After all, they held fifth place with a technology package that is, in principle, three years old. “That means that we have improved in all other disciplines. And that could help us next year,” said technical director Marcin Budkowski.

Alpine is satisfied with their drivers

In 2021, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon led the charge for the team. The pair brought in two podiums for Alpine, which includes a win by Ocon in Hungary.

Going in 2022, the team will repeat the lineup and have F2 2021 champion Oscar Piastri as the reserve driver. Talking about the arrangement, operations manager Alan Permane is satisfied.

“Fernando is just the same again. His experience is a gift for the team,” praised Permane. “Esteban is incredibly good at defending his position. When he’s in front, he doesn’t make any mistakes.”

