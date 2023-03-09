Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc Voice Against FIA’s Plan to Modify the F1 Qualification Format

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands talks about the passing of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz (not pictured) after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc might be rivals and title contenders on track. But both drivers have united to voice concerns over FIA’s plan to change the current F1 Qualifying pattern.

FIA plans to cut each driver’s allocation to 11 sets of tyres in a race weekend from 13. The racing authority wants to curb the usage of tyres and meet the sustainability targets of the sport.

And in order to do that, they plan on changing the current format of F1’s Quali by restricting a driver’s available set of tyres. But this hasn’t sat well with drivers.

What is FIA’s proposed Qualifying format?

This year Max Verstappen and co. will be treated with an experimental F1 qualifying format. As per the new format, each team will be allocated only 11 sets of tyres.

F1 will trial the new format on two race weekends this year. The first will be during the 2023 Emilia Romagna GP in Imola. And the second venue will be confirmed later.

According to the new format, all drivers will be permitted to use a set of Hard tyres in Q1, mediums in Q2 and soft tyres in Q3. Drivers won’t be able to use any other set of tyres for setting lap times than the allocated one.

We’re bringing ✨all✨ the compounds to #F1‘s Bahrain pre-season test 🇧🇭 Here’s how to tell the tyres apart when the cars are out on track 🧐 #F1 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/6tcRmFdAEa — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) February 22, 2023

Currently, teams are free to fit any of the 13 sets of dry tyres allocated in a race weekend. This includes 6 sets of soft, 4 mediums and 2 hard tyres.

An extra Soft tyre is added to the list if the driver qualifies for Q3. The teams are also given four sets of intermediates and three sets of wets as per the weather requirements.

The new format is aimed at reducing tyre use in the sport. But the move has received flak from its drivers, including the defending World Champion.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc find the new format pointless

Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez remain frontrunners for the 2023 Title. But the trio have voiced their concern against the new move by the FIA to restrict tyre choices.

Verstappen voiced concerns over Imola’s cold temperatures, which could impact the Hard tyres warming up. “I hope it’s not going to be cold in Imola,” he claimed.

The Dutchman added, “I don’t think we need to actually do these kinds of things in qualifying. I don’t really see the benefit of it.” The Two time World Champion feels it’s better to improve the cars to make racing closer instead of meddling with tyres.

🚨| BREAKING Imola is the first track chosen to hold the new tyre qualifying format of the season. For this, hard tyres will be used for Q3, mediums for Q2 and softs for Q1 mandatorily. Another track will be confirmed later on the season to hold the second trial. pic.twitter.com/mIeEiZQyvR — Formula World (@Formula_World__) March 4, 2023

His teammate Perez agreed, saying the current grid is already witnessing close racing on Saturdays. The Mexican added, “I don’t think there’s a need to change something that is working well.” The Dutchman’s main rival, Leclerc, agreed against the pointless qualifying format.

Drivers have been voicing their concerns against the new reforms by the authority. Recently, Lewis Hamilton too voiced his opinion against FIA’s plan to ban tyre blankets. The question is whether the body will heed the drivers’ concerns.

