“It’s Getting Personal”: Oscar Piastri Vows to Destroy Alex Albon as Friendly Competition Turns Serious

Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri have developed a hilarious rivalry off the track. The two competed in a padel against each other and playfully mocked each other. The exchange of words began last month when Albon took a jibe at Piastri and called the Australian the worst padel player among all the F1 drivers. Piastri didn’t take this criticism too kindly and has now promised to beat Albon when they play each other next.

Advertisement

When asked on the recent episode of the Beyond the Grid podcast what he thinks of Albon’s recent remarks, Piastri said, “Absolute nonsense. I would admit I am not the best. I have played against some good people, but I am certainly not the worst. Yeah, it’s getting personal now.”

Piastri added that he is fired up to prove a point to Albon. The Australian said he would like to settle this matter by organizing a McLaren vs. Williams Padel game.

Advertisement

Piastri and Albon are two of the many drivers who enjoy playing padel in their free time. Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc are other drivers who enjoy this game. The four of them once also competed in a 2 v 2 game.

Oscar Piastri recently played a padel game against Daniel Ricciardo

Ahead of the Australian GP this weekend, the two home favorites competed in a game of padel. A fan reposted Ricciardo’s Instagram story on X (formerly Twitter).

Padel is a fantastic game for drivers to keep up their cardio regime, as it is a fast-paced sport. It has become increasingly popular recently, with many athletes playing it in their free time.

The sport of padel shares several similarities to tennis. In addition to being a racquet and ball game, the scoring system of the two is also very similar. Like in tennis, the padel scores move from 15 to 30 to 40, and then the game.

Advertisement

The most significant difference between the two games is how players serve the ball. Unlike tennis, where players throw the ball over their heads to serve, players need to bounce the ball and then serve in padel.