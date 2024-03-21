2024 Australian GP Preview- Weather Forecast, Timings, And Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Albert Park

The third round of the 2024 F1 season is almost upon us as fans gear up for the Australian GP. Racing in Melbourne will begin this weekend on 22nd March, and the feature race will be on 24th March from 3 pm (local time). Just like last year, Australia hosts the third race of the year in Melbourne. The Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit will take up hosting duties as Max Verstappen looks to continue his perfect start to the season. Drivers will drive for 58 laps, covering a total distance of 306.124 km.

2024 Australian Grand Prix Schedule

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix weekend will begin on the 22nd of March with the traditional format of free practice sessions. Qualifying will be held on 23rd March, while the main race will take place on 24th March. Per the local time, the race will be a day race, setting off at 3 PM in the afternoon.

March 22 – Friday

Free Practice 1 (FP1)

12:30 – 13:30 AEST (local time)

21:30 – 22:30 EDT (Mar 21)

Free Practice 2 (FP2)

16:00 – 17:00 AEST (local time)

01:00 – 02:00 EDT

March 23 – Saturday

Free Practice 3 (FP3)

12:30 – 13:30 AEST (local time)

21:30 – 22:30 EDT (Mar 21)

Qualifying

16:00 – 17:00 AEST (local time)

01:00 – 02:00 EDT

March 24 – Sunday

Main Race

15:00 AEST (local time) onwards

00:00 onwards EDT

Note: Eastern Daylight Rules apply.

Weather Forecast for the Australian GP

Given that FP1 will happen less than 3 hours before the time of the main race, conditions could be rather similar on both days. Historically, Australia has been a dry race for fans to enjoy. However, there have been instances of torrential rain causing a delay in the race. GPFans reports there is little possibility of that being the case this time, mostly on Saturday.

Experts expect dry conditions throughout the race, with FP1 taking place under bright sunlight. A high of 22° C is expected on Friday. Saturday’s FP3 and Qualifying sessions should also feature similar weather with roughly the same highs in temperatures as Friday.

Sunday should be no different than the previous two days. Dry conditions with a high of 21°C should allow the fans to enjoy the race as much as they can. Despite the weather not being scorchingly hot, fans are advised to wear sunscreen with a UV index of 7. Not wearing sunscreen could cause one’s skin to burn within 10 to 25 minutes of exposure.

What are the tire compounds available for the 2024 Australian GP

With the track conditions offering a balanced tire degradation, Pirelli will bring the softer tire compounds for the race in Australia. C3, C4, and C5 tire compounds will be available for teams to use on their cars. Pirelli expects the race to be fast-paced and not take as much toll on the tires as the track in Bahrain.

Hence, teams will have the advantage of running on softer compounds. Teams and drivers will have to strategize accordingly to use the hard (C3), the medium (C5), and the soft (C5) across the race in the best combination possible.

Traditionally, teams opt for a one-stop strategy for the race, but adjustments to the circuit make a two-stop strategy more efficient. Furthermore, the chances of a Safety Car make it even more viable for teams to have an extra pit stop in their back pocket.

Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit track details

F1 agreed to a deal for Melbourne to host a race in Melbourne in 1993. The authorities decided to create a circuit using a mixture of pre-existing roads around Albert Park. Primarily using Aughtie Drive and Lakeside Drive, it offers a detour through the Lakeside Stadium’s car park.

In 1996, the first Australian GP took place four months after a race in Adelaide. Fans remember it for the infamous crash of Martin Brundle while he drove a Jordan car. He launched himself off the back of Johnny Herbert’s Sauber as the two headed into Turn 3 of the circuit.

Given it used to be a temporary facility, the track at Albert Park was extremely bumpy. However, resurfacing in 2022 helped improve the conditions. The start of the weekend is often slippery, but the grip continues to build over the weekend. It requires a well-sorted chassis, as several spots on the track demand a reactive front end for drivers to chuck their cars into a corner.

Historically, the race in Melbourne has been one of the fastest races on the calendar. In 2019, Lewis Hamilton achieved a pole lap courtesy of an average lap speed of over 235 kph (146 mph). Last year, Sergio Perez broke the lap record by clocking in a lap time of 1:20.235. Charles Leclerc owned the previous best time of 1:20.260.

One long straight, 14 turns, Two DRS detection zones, and One Speed Trap make up the entirety of the 5.278km circuit.