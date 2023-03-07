$285 Million Net Worth Lewis Hamilton Finds No Actor Good Enough To Represent Him For His Biopic

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain waves to the fans after the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton is an icon regarded by many to be F1’s Greatest Driver of all time. And off the track, Lewis is a one-of-a-kind driver who has been a voice to many and it’s difficult to portray a driver like him.

Hamilton took a Lie-detector test with Sky sports where the spotlight was put on him. When asked who would he pick for playing his role, the driver had no answer. He just nodded his head saying, “I’ve not looked into it.”

The Briton claims he’d rather choose to act his own part instead. He added, “Well, Surely I would be making the film unless I’m not here. So, it’d be my production company that does it.”

In fact, the Mercedes star also revealed that he is yet to select the cast of his upcoming F1 movie. He revealed, “I have to go through the actors for the current F1 movie. It’s in the process now. But even there I’ve seen someone who would reflect me”

Also Read: Mercedes reportedly sacrificing Lewis Hamilton’s opening races to get better over time

Lewis Hamilton once named Michael B Jordan as his choice to play his role

Hamilton however did name an actor he felt could play his role. That being “Black Panther” and “Creed” star Michael B Jordan.

The 38-year-old, in conversation with Saudi Arabian Racer Abdulaziz Fudhili, revealed he liked Michael B’s acting and let like he was a cool choice. But there is one issue.

The 6 foot 170 Lb actor sports a wide muscular frame. And it would be difficult for him to fit into the tight cockpit of an F1 car. The 7x World Champion believes the actor might have to slim down drastically, but he admires him as an artist.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Lies When He Says Breaking Michael Schumacher Record Is Not His Motivation to Be In Formula 1

What is Lewis Hamilton’s Film production company?

Hamilton recently established his very own Film production firm called “Dawn Apollo Films.” And the F1 driver already has 2 major projects lined up in collaboration with Apple TV+.

One is a documentary on Hamilton’s own journey in F1 and how he overcame social and professional hurdles to become a 7-time F1 Champion. The other is an F1-based movie.

The movie has a lot of big names already working on the project like Brad Pitt and will be directed by ‘Top Gun’ director Joe Kosinski.

He’s a business, man: @LewisHamilton launches film & TV company “Dawn Apollo Films” Already in the works are two projects with Apple TV+: an untitled Formula One racing film starring Brad Pitt; and a feature docu on Hamilton’s own journey.#F1 (@DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/71VZaVGuDP — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) October 25, 2022

The Briton claims he was always a fan of movies growing up. Hamilton claims his goal is to start conversations with “impactful stories and ultimately to inspire people through movies and storytelling.”

Hamilton’s documentary will most likely be released at the end of 2023 or early 2024. The racer also revealed that the movie is currently being scripted.

Also Read: “There Were Never Any Games”: Lewis Hamilton Names the Chosen One After Giving Fernando Alonso the Cold Shoulder