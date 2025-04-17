Fans Thank Susie Wolff for Posting Toto’s Shirtless Beach Photo: “She Knew What She Was Doing”

Several F1 fans follow the sport not just for the racing they get to witness on track, but also because of the good-looking drivers that are on the grid. While it is the drivers who usually get the attention, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is an exception in that regard.

While the 53-year-old Austrian may be genetically gifted, he has also worked incredibly hard to stay in shape. Fans got to witness the same after his wife, Susie Wolff, shared a shirtless and ripped photo of her husband walking on the coastline in Saudi Arabia.

While she only shared the images via her Instagram stories, it didn’t take long for the shot to go viral on the social media gossip pages.

The majority of the reactions were about how dashing Wolff looked and how Susie knew she was showing off her husband. One fan wrote, “She knew what she was doing and we all thank her for it.”

Many fans were so much in awe of Wolff’s physique that all they could do was post GIFs, inferring how good he looked. Meanwhile, another fan posted, “He is aging well, such a handsome man.”

For those interested in how Wolff maintains such a good shape, Aurum once explained the five things that the 53-year-old follows to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle — sleep, movement, nutrition, relaxation, and a lack of social media.

Wolff believes that for movement, individuals need to find a physical activity they enjoy, like going to the gym or playing a sport. He believes that once people have gotten their exercise for the day, they also need to rest and get an adequate amount of sleep to recuperate.

As for nutrition, he values natural and healthy foods rather than anything processed. Last but something that is equally important for him is to disengage from social media because of how toxic it can be.