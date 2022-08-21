$285 million worth Lewis Hamilton confuses F1 Twitter with new private Instagram account

Lewis Hamilton confused a lot of F1 fans on social media after a private Instagram account emerged with him as the only follower.

Lewis Hamilton is very active on social media. The seven-time World Champion shares snippets of his everyday life and with his views on general issues on Instagram. However, a recent account linked to him has led to a lot of controversy and theories on Twitter.

Hamilton suffered heartbreak at the end of the 2021 season. He lost out on the World Championship in the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP, and he went completely silent on social media thereafter. This was unusual for someone like him, and rumours were generated of him considering retirement from F1.

Post AD we all know Lewis unfollowed all other accounts on Instagram. Seems he created the plus44world for whatever reason and now it’s the only account he’s following over there. Seems trolls are now parodying it with spam accounts of other drivers. — Midiks (@MidiksEek) August 20, 2022

Thankfully for F1 fans, he announced on Instagram after a couple of months that he wasn’t retired. It turned out to be a viral photo, and people were gassed about his comeback. One thing which changed on his Instagram, however, upon his return, was that he had unfollowed everyone else.

F1 Twitter believes Lewis Hamilton is starting a campaign against FIA

Hamilton and the FIA do not see eye to eye on a lot of different things. The $285 million worth driver, unfollowed all Instagram accounts after his heartbreaking defeat in Abu Dhabi, which was blamed on FIA and their management.

Earlier this week, fans noticed that Hamilton follows only one account now. The name of the account is +44 (@plus44word) and it also has one post in it. What the post says or conveys, no one knows because it’s a private account. The only person following that account is Hamilton.

Nah what the actual fuck is going on?😭 pic.twitter.com/e4LADDjVVq — Madie 🏁 (@Madiethebadieee) August 19, 2022

This really surprised F1 Twitter, and fans began to wonder what was up. On top of that, similar accounts for all the other F1 drivers started popping up, with the exact same theme. Those accounts, however, were deemed fake because the drivers themselves did not follow them unlike Hamilton’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by +4 (@plusfourworld)

One account, which was named +4 (for Lando Norris) was made public. The posts there suggested that the F1 organizers are planning something radical, and that is why the drivers have taken a step themselves to save the sport that they love.

