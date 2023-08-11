$30,000 Payback for a Favor Done Got McLaren Boss Zak Brown in Trouble With Sponsors of last 7 years

In 2022, McLaren CEO Zak Brown landed himself and his team in trouble for a gesture towards someone he owed a favor. Per BusinessF1 magazine, Brown was spotted with an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix watch bag, which he had brought to gift to someone. The act landed Brown and his team in trouble as it angered watchmakers Richard Mille, one of McLaren’s premiere sponsors.

In 2016, Richard Mille signed a 10-year sponsorship deal with McLaren. The partnership made complete sense, with both companies known for their precise engineering, innovative designs, and use of unique new materials. However, the association has been going through a rough patch since Brown’s actions at the 2022 Silverstone GP.

Zak Brown could have jeopardized McLaren’s deal with Richard Mille

BusinessF1 magazine reports a $30,000 gesture by Brown may have cost his team millions in future investments. With the sponsorship deal between the luxury watchmakers and the Woking-based team ending in three years, there is a possibility that Richard Mille might not renew because of Brown’s ‘betrayal.’

Brown is a firm believer in the practice of gift-giving. He picked up the trait from legendary American singer Frank Sinatra, who used to gift expensive Rolex watches to the victims of his bad temperament.

The loss of a premier sponsor could be especially bad for McLaren because they have recently made considerable strides in F1. With the potential of losing millions, McLaren could be heading towards a lack of funds that would help them keep improving their car to perhaps challenge for the title in the coming seasons.

McLaren on the rise in F1

Deep into the first half of the 2023 F1 season, McLaren significantly improved their cars, taking everyone by surprise. Lando Norris finished second at the British and the Hungarian GP, while Oscar Piastri took second place during the Sprint event in Belgium. The orange outfit is now fifth in the constructor’s championship, only 92 points behind Ferrari in fourth and 95 points away from Aston Martin in third.

With an updated F1 infrastructure to be implemented by 2024, McLaren’s top execs believe their team will be a serious contender for the title. Glimpses of their strong performances have already started heading our way with an impressive last few races. Zak Brown believes his team will be on par with the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull, in terms of infrastructure, by the 2024 season. The team will also bring significant changes to their car, considerably improving its side pods, the floor plan, and the DRS.