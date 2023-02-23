Lewis Hamilton Rebellion Gets Praised on Internet as He Adds Jewelry to Dishonor FIA Ban

Lewis Hamilton and his stand against FIA’s rule of banning jewelry has been all over the news over the last year. Hamilton was adamant that he wasn’t going to bend to these rules because he had been racing with piercing and rings throughout his career.

The main reason behind the FIA making the decision of banning jewelry was the safety of the drivers. The majority of fans and figures within the F1 community, however, felt that there were much more important issues to solve.

New nose piercing 💎 pic.twitter.com/gzOjVtNqKA — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) February 23, 2023

Hamilton himself has defied these new rules many times, including the time he turned up to the F1 paddock ahead of the Miami GP wearing three watches. Ahead of the 2023 season, Hamilton once again took a dig at the FIA by sporting a new piece of jewelry while arriving at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton adds nose piercing to list of jewelry

Hamilton arrived in Sakhir wearing a new nose piercing and it immediately caught the attention of fans on the internet. As expected, he has received widespread support from the entire F1 fanbase for adding this to his list of jewelry.

LEWIS HAS A DOUBLE NOSE PIERCING. I REPEAT LEWIS HAMILTON NOW HAS A DOUBLE NOSE PIERCING pic.twitter.com/jsvxgx031a — Tan¹⁵⁰ 🌱🤍 Dimo’s gf (@f1mcqueen) February 23, 2023

Hamilton already had a nose piercing which the FIA wanted the seven-time world champion to remove last year.

Lewis Hamilton getting a second nose piercing to spite the FIA is the most king shit I’ve seen #F1Testing — aulsten (@a_u_l_s_t_e_n) February 23, 2023

Wdym Lewis Hamilton double nose piercing? pic.twitter.com/szzKOYYpJr — kee⁷ (@SpecialYah) February 23, 2023

This year, it seems as though the sport’s governing body will need twice the effort to convince Hamilton to take it off before suiting up for a race.

Hamilton takes a look at rival Max Verstappen’s 2023 Red Bull

When the 2022 season ended, Hamilton admitted how relieved he was about never having to drive the W13 again. It was quite possibly the slowest car he had ever driven and for the first time in his long and glittering career, he ended an F1 season win-less.

Hamilton finally took the W14 out for during the afternoon session of Day 1 of F1’s official pre-season test in Bahrain (wearing the double nose ring maybe!) However, before driving his own car, Hamilton and former teammate Valtteri Bottas got a close look at the car of their rival.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Sky Sports F1 (@skysportsf1)

Max Verstappen gave Bottas and especially Hamilton a very hard time in 2021. So, before the 2023 season gets under way, Hamilton took a closer look at the Red Bull RB19 to understand the design, and where they might have improved.