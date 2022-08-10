“A big sporting day for fans”- 2022 F1 season finale will be on same day as FIFA World Cup’s opening match

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will start one day before originally scheduled, which coincides with the F1 season finale.

Football’s global spectacle, the World Cup was scheduled to begin on the 21st of November. FIFA however, has changed the date. Qatar’s opening game against Ecuador will be played on the 20th now.

Interestingly enough, the 20th is also the day of F1’s season finale. The lead-up to this year’s showdown is not as exciting as it was last year but it’s still something tens of millions will tune into.

World Cup opener looks set to move to the same day as the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi on November 20 📅 Sets up a big sporting day for fans: F1 race will begin at 1pm UK time, then Qatar v Ecuador at 7pm, per The Athletic. https://t.co/Vv4y51npIA — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) August 10, 2022

For F1 fans who also love football, the void left behind by the 2022 campaign ending will be quickly replaced by the start of the FIFA World Cup. In fact, the latter is the most watched sports tournament in the world.

Qatar is the host for this year’s rendition. Some of the biggest football stars on the planet will head to the middle east to fight for the sport’s ultimate prize.

Build-up to the 2022 F1 season finale is not as close as 2021

Last year’s Title battle was one of the most exciting in the history of the sport. Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton went toe to toe with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Their fight was so close and intense that they went into the finale level on points. It was going to be a showdown for the ages, and for the majority of the race, it was Hamilton who had it under control.

Unfortunately for the 37-year-old, a late race safety car followed by a series of questionable calls made by then race director Michael Masi handed Verstappen the World Title on the very last lap.

Still buzzing after yesterday’s win, thank you so much to @redbullracing for this first half of the season. I hope you all enjoy your summer break and we can keep this going after that 🔋#KeepPushing pic.twitter.com/KW4LJwyYmO — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 1, 2022

This year’s Title race is not nearly as intense. It started on an exciting note, when Charles Leclerc and Verstappen were battling each other every weekend. However, strategy blunders by Ferrari and bad luck for Leclerc have seen the Dutch driver build a huge lead with just nine races to go.

Verstappen leads Leclerc by 80 points. Even if the 24-year-old finishesP2 every race and Leclerc gets the win in all of them, it’s going to be the former’s second Title in two years.

