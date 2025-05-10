mobile app bar

After End of 12-Year Loyalty, Lewis Hamilton Disses IWC Watches to Praise Richard Mille With Charles Leclerc

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP, 16 , Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP, 44 leave the FIA Garage, AUS, Formula 1 World Championship, Luis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit Melbourne, Media Day, 2025 season, 13 03 2025

Luxury brands have been partnering with F1 teams since the sport’s inception. It’s a great opportunity for companies to market themselves and collaborate with some of the most popular athletes in the world. And who is more famous than Lewis Hamilton when it comes to the pinnacle of motorsport?

For the last 12 years, IWC had the privilege of promoting their watches through the Briton. He joined Mercedes in 2013, and with the Swiss watchmakers being their partner, Hamilton became one of their faces.

He began wearing IWC watches everywhere he went for official work, whether it was promotional events or race weekends. They also became a highlight of his fashionable outfits in the paddock, with the brand even collaborating with him on a watch named the Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph Lewis Hamilton.

Sadly for IWC, the partnership came to an end when Hamilton left Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season. The seven-time champion shifted to Maranello, where he began representing Ferrari’s iconic red colors, along with the opportunity to wear Richard Mille watches.

Richard Mille, also a Swiss brand, partnered with Ferrari in 2021, and all drivers who have been part of the Italian squad since then have served as brand ambassadors. However, none were as significant as Hamilton. So, when the 40-year-old praises Richard Mille for being genuinely exceptional after 12 years of working with IWC, it’s truly a win for them.

In a video with teammate Charles Leclerc, Hamilton sounded surprised at how light the Richard Mille watches felt on his wrist. He didn’t directly take a dig at IWC, but mentioned, “My one before was a bit too heavy.”

Leclerc then revealed that he had always driven with the timepiece on, which could raise some eyebrows. Appendix L of the FIA’s International Sporting Code clearly prohibits drivers from wearing watches during races.

