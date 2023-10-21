After Miami, Las Vegas GP Follows Suit as $1,600 Tickets Become Available Again

The much-hyped Las Vegas GP is just around the corner and there are still issues with the ticketing system. With a few more weeks to go before F1 cars hit the streets of Las Vegas, the organizers followed the path of the Miami GP where tickets were released at the last moment, to meet the demands. In this case, these tickets are worth $1,600, as per Dutch Formule1.

The upcoming Las Vegas GP is one of F1’s most anticipated races in recent years. It’s even more anticipated than the Miami GP was. With the race week commencing on November 17, ticket prices have skyrocketed.

According to reports, the tickets that cost the most and are ultra-expensive have all sold out. However, the remaining categories are still empty. Therefore, the Las Vegas GP organizers have found a way to fill in the stands. Their approach is very similar to what the organizers in Miami did.

Management found a solution similar to Miami

Formula 1 management or FOM are responsible for the ticketing process. Initially, they did not indulged any third-party aggregator to take control of the tickets. But according to reports, they were finally forced to change ways.

The FOM are now selling their tickets through other platforms including European sales agents. This was the same method approached used in Miami earlier this year.

Ultimately, the race attracted record-breaking spectators throughout the course of the weekend. Since there are still numerous tickets available, Las Vegas organizers took the same route as they re-offered the tickets worth $1,600.

Las Vegas GP and expectations surrounding it

As there is a huge hype around the upcoming Las Vegas GP, there are expectations that it will cross the previous record set by the spectators in a race in the United States. The Austin race last year saw a footfall of 440,000 and there are chances that Las Vegas beats it.

Given Vegas’ proximity to Mexico, Sergio Perez might attract a huge audience to the race. This is added with Logan Sargeant, who’s the only American driver in the grid, and of course, the presence of the Haas F1 team.

Admittedly, the fans are also expected to arrive at the race for the impeccable line-up for the concert. Artists such as Queen, along with Adam Lambert, DJ Tiesto, and The Killers are all set to grace the occasion in November this year.