Unlike Helmut Marko, Daniel Ricciardo Doesn’t See RB as Junior Team

Daniel Ricciardo’s future with RB remains uncertain with links to Red Bull getting stronger by the day. Helmut Marko claims that RB is a junior team to Red Bull, so it is their responsibility to groom young drivers for the main team. Ricciardo, meanwhile, understands he is not young and honestly assesses his future with the Faenza-based team.

Unlike Marko, Ricciardo does not see RB as Red Bull’s junior team. He said,

“I’m probably too, in a way, like honest in myself that if it felt like a junior team still, I wouldn’t feel comfortable here. I’m 35 now. So, I think I would feel a bit out of place. And I certainly don’t. So I think that’s also a good way to probably comprehend it“.

: Daniel Ricciardo has pushed back against Helmut Marko’s claims that VCARB, Red Bull’s junior team, will have to adhere strictly to its role by promoting young drivers. Ricciardo, who is in contention for a seat with VCARB, feels the team has evolved beyond its junior status… pic.twitter.com/7QZ1msa1DV — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) July 30, 2024

One of the key reasons why Ricciardo doesn’t consider RB a junior team is because of the side’s change in mindset under the leadership of Laurent Mekies. Ricciardo believes that their goals and ambitions have changed. “Their intentions and the way they go about it has made people kind of stand up and say, alright, this isn’t a junior team anymore“.

Marko, however, with his comments, suggests that Red Bull wants younger drivers in RB. As such, Ricciardo is under threat and has to improve his performance to convince the bosses that he is worthy of a seat. Heading into the summer break, Ricciardo has 12 points, which is 10 fewer than what his teammate Yuki Tsunoda has managed.

Liam Lawson could replace Ricciardo amid Red Bull links

With Ricciardo continually under pressure, Liam Lawson‘s name keeps popping up as a potential replacement for the Aussie. However, it may not be such a bad thing for Ricciardo after all.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez is also believed to be on the brink of an exit, and Ricciardo is heavily tipped to be the favorite for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit’s potentially vacant seat.

In that case, Ricciardo won’t mind leaving RB, and make way for Lawson to get a full-time seat in F1.

Marko hinted that Red Bull was considering this possibility. He said, “The shareholders have made it clear that it is a junior team and we have to act accordingly.”

There could be some major shake-up within the Red Bull ranks, either in the second half of the current season or in the winter break in December. And Ricciardo could be a focal point of these changes.