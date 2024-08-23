Alpine Hand 21YO Jack Doohan the Opportunity of a Lifetime And F1 World Rejoices

Speculation around the second Alpine seat had been ongoing for several months. However, the Enstone-based team has finally confirmed Esteban Ocon’s replacement — Jack Doohan. The Alpine reserve driver will be joining Pierre Gasly as his teammate for the 2025 season.

Doohan was one of the many drivers who were reported as possible candidates for Alpine. After Carlos Sainz rejected the Alpine offer and signed with Williams, Mick Schumacher was linked to the seat. Regardless, the team chose Doohan, making him the first Alpine junior to be promoted to a full-time seat at Enstone.

Hear from the man himself, @jackdoohan33 on his graduation to F1 pic.twitter.com/KInnNBXhdJ — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) August 23, 2024

According to Formula1.com, Doohan said, “I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team. I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team’s senior management.”

He added, “It’s exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I’m extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality.”

Alpine teased Doohan’s announcement an hour before making it official. Multiple tweets were made hinting at the signing. One such tweet had Gasly asking Alexa who his future teammate would be and cut the scene exactly when the Amazon device would answer.

Regardless the fans rejoice over the signing of another young deserving driver making it onto the F1 scene.

F1 community delighted about Doohan signing with Alpine

For the first time in F1, the grid remained the same for the 2024 season. Many talented young rivers like Felipe Drugovich, Liam Lawson, and Doohan waited on the sidelines. Regardless, Alpine’s decision to promote young talent rejoiced the fans. They’ve now come out to celebrate the signing.

Amazing, congratulations Jack — WTF1 (@wtf1official) August 23, 2024

Three Australians on the grid a record — MY MOM SAID I’M COOL (@M_I_K_E_68) August 23, 2024

Omggggg I’m so happy for Jack We have the best teammates — ¹ ⁰ (@_elodye) August 23, 2024

While some celebrated the teammates and another Australian joining the grid, a few reminded Alpine of the Oscar Piastri saga.

did this one actually sign the contract? — StaticMMIV (@StaticMMIV) August 23, 2024

I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2025. I will not be driving for Alpine next year — Phil Martin (@sportsthematter) August 23, 2024

However, this was just some light banter from the fans. Alpine themselves posted the start of the Piastri statement as a hint earlier today.