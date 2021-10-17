“Alpine is part of one of the biggest manufacturers of the world” – Alpine set a ‘100-race’ target to regularly feature on the podium and win races

“Alpine is part of one of the biggest manufacturers of the world” – Alpine want to compete at the very top by 2024, and become a world champion like parent Renault.

Alpine has made its F1 debut this season and has done decently so far, currently in P5 overall. The team has huge ambitions, something outlined by CEO Laurent CEO with the ‘100-race project’.

“We have a long-term project, the objective is to reach a level of competitiveness that places us on the podium as many times as possible in 2024.

“From today in fifth, you can easily find a roadmap. It’s going to be every year a bit better. It’s a 100-race project, four years, four seasons.

“Every race we must make progress. It can be progress you see on the track or progress you don’t see, all the little details.

“The idea is to never stop and be able to see we’re going in the right direction. Next year, it’ll be a coin-tossing year.

“All we want is to make sure we have a satisfactory level of performance when we start, which doesn’t put us too far from the top, And then from there, we can carry on our climb to the summit.”

Alpine eager to win titles like parent Renault

Renault won two titles with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006, breaking the dominance of Ferrari. Now racing as Alpine, Renault CEO Luca de Meo has similar goals and is ready to stay in F1 for a long time to achieve that.

“We are here to stay, we are here to improve every year.

“We are here with an ambition. Alpine is part of one of the biggest manufacturers of the world. The story is that Alpine will have a long-term commitment.

“We are planning to transform Alpine in the electric car sports arena. We’re developing the product.”

