Alpine Puts Behind Ugly Split With Fernando Alonso to Celebrate Shared Glory on 400th Race Milestone

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Fernando Alonso (ESP) - Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team - Aston Martin AMR24 - Mercedes during Qualify Session on day 2, friday july 6, 2024 of the formula 1 qatar airways british grand prix 2024

Fernando Alonso (ESP) – Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team – Aston Martin AMR24 – Mercedes during Qualify Session on day 2, friday july 6, 2024 of the formula 1 qatar airways british grand prix 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / IPA Sport

Fernando Alonso and Alpine (formerly Renault) did not end their partnership in 2022 on good terms. The Spaniard grew frustrated with the unnecessary on-track battles with his teammate, Esteban Ocon. Another source for his frustration was the team’s lack of commitment to give him a long-term extension, possibly because of his age, which led him to join forces with Aston Martin.

However, as Alonso has entered his 400th Grand Prix in Mexico, the first driver to do so in the history of F1, Alpine has put behind the bitterness to congratulate the double world champion on his historic achievement.

Alpine took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a congratulatory message for the 43-year-old, saying, “400 race starts @alo_oficial. What an achievement. Forever part of this team’s DNA. Proud to call you a teammate.”

Despite their difficult past, Alpine/Renault remains the only team with whom Alonso won both his F1 titles. Not only that, Renault is also the team he scored the most number of wins with, despite his long and successful stint with Ferrari.

Alonso ended Michael Schumacher’s reign with Renault

While being a two-time world champion is in and of itself a massive achievement any F1 driver could dream of, the circumstances in which Alonso won his titles are what makes him so special.

The Spaniard won his first title in 2005 with Renault, at a time when the F1 world was dominated by Michael Schumacher and Ferrari. And the margin wasn’t small either, he scored more than double the points Schumacher managed in the season.

However, the German made a strong comeback in 2006 and stayed in contention for his eighth title up until the business end of the season. But it was Alonso who once again showed that Schumacher’s era was over by winning his second consecutive title.

It was again Renault/Alpine that gave Alonso the pathway to return to F1 in 2021, after his brief retirement from the sport at the end of the 2018 season.

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

