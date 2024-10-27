Alpine Puts Behind Ugly Split With Fernando Alonso to Celebrate Shared Glory on 400th Race Milestone

Fernando Alonso and Alpine (formerly Renault) did not end their partnership in 2022 on good terms. The Spaniard grew frustrated with the unnecessary on-track battles with his teammate, Esteban Ocon. Another source for his frustration was the team’s lack of commitment to give him a long-term extension, possibly because of his age, which led him to join forces with Aston Martin.

However, as Alonso has entered his 400th Grand Prix in Mexico, the first driver to do so in the history of F1, Alpine has put behind the bitterness to congratulate the double world champion on his historic achievement.

Alpine took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a congratulatory message for the 43-year-old, saying, “400 race starts @alo_oficial. What an achievement. Forever part of this team’s DNA. Proud to call you a teammate.”

4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ race starts @alo_oficial. What an achievement Forever part of this team’s DNA. Proud to call you a teammate pic.twitter.com/u7JnlCpNRo — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) October 27, 2024

Despite their difficult past, Alpine/Renault remains the only team with whom Alonso won both his F1 titles. Not only that, Renault is also the team he scored the most number of wins with, despite his long and successful stint with Ferrari.

Alonso ended Michael Schumacher’s reign with Renault

While being a two-time world champion is in and of itself a massive achievement any F1 driver could dream of, the circumstances in which Alonso won his titles are what makes him so special.

The Spaniard won his first title in 2005 with Renault, at a time when the F1 world was dominated by Michael Schumacher and Ferrari. And the margin wasn’t small either, he scored more than double the points Schumacher managed in the season.

However, the German made a strong comeback in 2006 and stayed in contention for his eighth title up until the business end of the season. But it was Alonso who once again showed that Schumacher’s era was over by winning his second consecutive title.

It was again Renault/Alpine that gave Alonso the pathway to return to F1 in 2021, after his brief retirement from the sport at the end of the 2018 season.