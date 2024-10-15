Alpine’s Indiana Jones Livery for US GP Leads to Confusion With McLaren’s Signature Papaya Color Scheme

Ahead of this weekend’s United States GP in Austin, Alpine have unveiled the special “Indiana Jones” livery they have decided to sport for their cars. However, since the color of Alpine’s special livery is very similar to that of McLaren’s Papaya, it has led to confusion among fans.

As seen in the Instagram post by F1, Alpine have revealed an orange color livery for their A524 this weekend. Since their livery is inspired by the Indiana Jones movie, they also decided to feature a similar entry to unveil their car for this weekend.

As seen in another video by Alpine on Instagram, the special livery car for this weekend was brought in a truck, which was accompanied by horse riders on both sides. Fans seem to have loved this livery as many of them stated how they cannot “wait to see this on track”.

Meanwhile, another fan stated that this was the “best thing” they had ever seen. And then several fans seemed to have taken a dig at Alpine for supposedly copying the color of McLaren’s Papaya livery.

One fan even labeled Alpine’s car for this week as “McLaren’s reserve team”. Another fan hilariously stated,

“Bro really thought looking like McLaren would make them perform like McLaren”.

Similarly, another fan wondered, “You’re running a McLaren livery for US GP?” Since Alpine’s Indiana Jones livery looks similar to the McLaren car, it will be interesting to see if it is even difficult to differentiate between the two teams when they head out to the track.