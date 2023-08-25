A few weeks ago, reports surfaced about a supposed secret ban on Aston Martin that led to a decrease in their performance. After a strong start to the season, the team has been in somewhat of a slump. Nonetheless, Minuto Deportes reveals Mike Krack has much more realistic asks from his team instead of aiming higher than necessary.

As the season began, Aston Martin presented itself as the dark horse, with multiple podiums to their name. The Silverstone-based team found itself in second place in the constructor’s championship at one point. However, with a major dip in performances leading up to the summer break, the team lost its position and is currently battling in the midfield.

This hasn’t come as a surprise to Aston Martin’s team principal, Mike Krack, who believes things will be like this for a while before his team can fight for the top spot regularly.

Mike Krack has rather realistic expectations from his team

With a team that consistently battles in the middle of the field, it is easy for people to get carried away when they start performing above expectations. However, Mike Krack is not one to let his emotions get the best of him, with Minuto Deportes reporting the 51-year-old has realistic expectations from his team.

“We are still reorganizing part of our structure to try to identify areas where we can improve. You have to set realistic goals.”

Having hit a hurdle on their path to progress, there have been several aspects where the team has gone wrong with their decisions while trying to push for the best possible result for the team. With the likes of experienced personnel such as Fernando Alonso at the helm, not all decisions bore fruit for the Silverstone outfit.

Aston Martin hit a snag after a promising start to the season

After winning six podiums leading up to the Canadian GP, Aston Martin’s performances came crashing down before the summer break. The performances also took a hit with Mercedes and McLaren bringing impressive upgrades to their cars, leaving Aston Martin to battle with the rest of the field.

Krack addressed his team’s issues as he said wrong developments cost his team points on the grid. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the team boss said it would be a couple more races before his team can identify all their weaknesses and improve them. A step-by-step approach will be crucial for them to get back to winning ways.

However, the reported secret ban on the team remains the most dependable source that justifies the team’s performance drop.