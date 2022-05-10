“An actual Ferrari F1 car for just $105,000?”- Replica of Ferrari’s last Championship car being sold at a staggeringly low price online

The last Championship winning car for Ferrari, the F2008 was listed for sale on an online auction site for a prize of just $105,000.

Ferrari is arguably one of the biggest names in motorsport. Especially in Formula 1, they have a history and legacy that is unparalleled. The Italian outfit hasn’t won a Championship since 2008, but they are still regarded as formidable within the paddock.

Over the last decade, they have suffered being in the shadows of Red Bull and Mercedes. They hit rock bottom when they finished P6 in 2020, their worst result since 1980. This year has been game changing for Ferrari. They are in the midst of a Championship battle with Red Bull and it seems like glory days are back at the Maranello based team.

However, the fact remains that the last car to win the Constructors’ Championship for Ferrari was the F2008. The Drivers’ Championship that year was won by McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton, but Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen guided the F2008 to team glory.

In the RM Sotheby’s website, the F2008 has been listed for sale in an auction with a guide price of just 100-150k euros! The authenticity of whether or not it’s a real replica has been questioned by fans online.

How good was the Ferrari F2008?

The 2008 Formula 1 Championship was a closely contested fight between the Scuderia and McLaren. Hamilton and Massa were the main Title protagonists that year, and the former lost out by just one point in the end.

In the Constructors’ Championship, Ferrari won the title by a margin of 21 points over McLaren. The Italian team had a driver pairing of Raikkonen and Massa, which was too strong on paper for McLaren’s Hamilton-Heikki Kovalainen duo.

The F2008 generated about 750-800 horsepower and weighed 1,333 lbs. Over the course of 18 races that season, it earned 19 podium finishes with eight of those coming as race wins.

Raikkonen won two of those races whereas Massa managed to win the other six. The latter was favourite to win the World Title ahead of the season finale in Sao Paolo until an infamous error from Timo Glock handed Hamilton his first World Title.

