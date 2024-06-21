An Email Exposing Mercedes’ Systematic ‘Sabotaging’ of Lewis Hamilton Injects Fury Into F1 World

A fresh controversy has erupted within the world of F1 with an anonymous mail making a bold claim – Mercedes has been ‘sabotaging’ the farewell campaign of Lewis Hamilton. Reportedly circulated by a disgruntled Mercedes staff member, the mail was sent to several major figures on the F1 grid.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli, and certain members of the media have all received the mail. This news first broke out several days ago through an Italian podcast on the YouTube channel ‘Automoto.it.’

F1 Journalist Julianne Cerasoli was also among the recipients of the mail. Taking to X, Cerasoli claimed that such emails have become trendy in the world of F1. The mail called for her to “ask the right questions” for the truth to come out. Not knowing the source, Cerasoli could only wonder how public the information was.

Asked to respond to the claims, Hamilton revealed that he had not seen the email personally. He understands that it is easy for people to get emotional upon seeing something like that.

The Briton did comment on issues with his car recently, but that was exclusive to just one race – the Canadian GP. But his struggles this season have not been limited to the outing in Montreal.

So far, Hamilton has been trailing 1-8 in the head-to-head against George Russell in Qualifying. The younger Brit even denied Hamilton a podium in Canada after overtaking him on the penultimate lap of the race. Ever since he has been subject to widespread online abuse.

Not knowing about this earlier, the 39-year-old asked fans for support rather than spreading negativity. However, their focus remained on the anonymous claim.

Fans question Mercedes over their treatment of Lewis Hamilton

With the on-track performance resonating with the claims made in the mail, fans couldn’t help but make a connection. They took to X to voice their concern over the matter while fearing for Hamilton in his final six months with Mercedes.

With Hamilton racing in his final season with Mercedes, the Briton hasn’t had the luck he would have hoped for. His best finish of the season so far has been a P4 finish in Canada and if the mail is to be believed, his inability to finish in the top three is down to his team.