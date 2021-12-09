“An incredibly valuable opportunity” – American Logan Sargeant to race for Williams in the Young Driver Test at Abu Dhabi

“An incredibly valuable opportunity” – Williams Academy product Logan Sargeant will race for the team in the Young Driver Test after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Logan Sargeant will become the first American after Alexander Rossi in 2016 (Manor) to compete in the Young Driver Test following the season finale at Abu Dhabi.

Sargeant made his F2 debut for HWA at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. He previously completed in three seasons in F3, having finished third with Prema in 2020, the season won by Oscar Piastri.

“I can’t wait for my first run in a Formula 1 car and want to thank the team for trusting me with this amazing opportunity.

“I’ve been spending time in the factory at Grove and getting to grips with the simulator, which has helped me get an initial feel for the characteristics of the FW43B, but to be able to get out on track will be an incredible experience and one that I won’t forget. I’ll be going into the test looking to perform the best I can and to learn as much as possible from the team.”

Williams delighted to have Sargeant in their F1 ranks

Williams sporting director, Sven Smeets, expressed delighted at Sargeant’s appointment for the race. He will drive the FW43B Tuesday – reserved for young drivers – and also test the new 18-inch wheels for 2022, the following day.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing Logan in the FW43B and I’m pleased that Williams can provide him with his first outing in Formula One machinery. I’m sure it will be a very special moment for him.

“Whilst we won’t be running a ‘mule car’ using the 18-inch Pirelli tyres, the test will still be beneficial for the team. It will also be an incredibly valuable opportunity for Logan to fully understand how we operate trackside. I know that having such an immersive experience will only build upon his evident skill and allows the team to continue to support his development whilst capitalising on his talent.”

