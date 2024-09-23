Andrea Stella Demands ‘Autonomous Teams’ After Daniel Ricciardo’s Fastest Lap Affects Lando Norris’ Title Chances

McLaren team principal, Andrea Stella has urged the sport to look into the Singapore GP and demanded autonomy when it comes to the constructors competing. This comes after Daniel Ricciardo’s late-race call to pit for the fastest lap led to Lando Norris losing the mathematical edge over Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

Norris, who held the fastest lap until Ricciardo’s lap, lost the extra point meaning even if he wins every Grand Prix and sprint race till the end of the season (with the fastest lap bonus), Verstappen will still win the 2024 title if he consistently finishes second.

RB — Red Bull’s sister team — made the inexplicable decision to go for the fastest lap even if it meant that the #3 driver finished effectively last. In hindsight, Stella is convinced this was to aid the Bulls’ charge for the championship.

Per Formule1.nl, Stella said, “(RB) did get the fastest lap and possibly as part of a longer-term conversation, we need to get the sport into a position where teams are completely autonomous at all times, whether it’s on the track or in the factory.”

McLaren have called for the #F1 relationship between Red Bull and RB to be “addressed” after Daniel Ricciardo denied Lando Norris the fastest lap point at the #SingaporeGP Should “b-teams” be allowed in the series? pic.twitter.com/YQGCu4komL — Crash.net – Formula 1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) September 23, 2024

With six races remaining this year, Norris’ title charge might get even more complicated from the United States GP onwards. The Milton-Keynes-based team is prepped to bring an upgrade package to the race in Austin. These changes are tipped to resolve issues with the RB20, getting Verstappen back in contention for regular podiums and race wins.

Verstappen could end Norris’ title dreams at US GP

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has been a happy hunting ground for the three-time world champion. Verstappen has won the Grand Prix on each of the three previous occasions. A more compliant RB20 could bring the Dutchman into contention for the win.

If Verstappen does win, he will end Norris’ title charge informally. The Red Bull driver already has a healthy cushion of 52 points going into the Austin race weekend in three weeks’ time.

: Red Bull is “trying and testing” solutions for its RB20 balance issues, as revealed by Christian Horner. These tweaks, though not fully applicable for the Singapore GP, are aimed at benefiting Red Bull on “flying circuits” like Austin. The team has struggled with a… pic.twitter.com/v8bfHolsiG — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) September 19, 2024

That being said, McLaren still has the fastest package on the grid, with Oscar Piastri now playing a key role in challenging Red Bull and Verstappen. On the other hand, Verstappen doesn’t have the luxury of Sergio Perez backing him up given the #11 driver’s struggles this year.

Hence, the 2024 championship may go down to the wire after all.