“Arf! Arf!”: Daniel Ricciardo Proves He’s Got That Dawg In Him

Daniel Ricciardo is not just all about Formula 1. The Honey Badger loves to engage in other sports such as Motocross, given the opportunity. Previously, Ricciardo has highlighted his interest in trading F1 for two wheels. His Australian heritage certainly influences this adrenaline rush for adventure sports and biking. He has a dirt bike back at his ranch at home. In this F1 off-season, Ricciardo seems to be getting a taste of more of the adrenaline and is “letting the dogs out” as his latest Instagram video shows.

The Aussie driver shows a video from his GoPro where he is narrating onboard an off-road motorcycle often used for Motocross. This seems to be a mountain biking adventure Ricciardo picked up during the F1 winter break.

The 34-year-old stated how he loves to “be a child” and “loves bikes”. He claimed himself to be a “sick dog” as he went on a lap on the dirt track. His post caption read, “Sometimes you gotta let the dawg out @gopro”. Throughout his lap, Ricciardo was imitating dog barking noises like “Arf!, Arf!”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2oXVhxLKtf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This is a standard trend amongst F1 drivers to engage in high-adrenaline activities during the F1 off-season. Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Fernando Alonso have already gone skiing this year. Meanwhile, Lando Norris was recently seen karting in the snow in Finland. This adds some off-track excitement to their lives.

“Daniel Ricciardo barking”: Fans love the Honey Badger’s new avatar on social media

Fans on social media often jump on such unique nuggets of content from their beloved drivers. Daniel Ricciardo is certainly a top name on the list of drivers who provide such quirky content for them to pass the time when nothing is happening in the sport.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rrdani13/status/1751497609565339788?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sadlyjustj/status/1751474223032516772?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ricciardo will hope he retains this “dawg” in him as the 2024 season begins, as he has some serious business to get back to.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/marmstroll/status/1751467034511118510?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The adrenaline rush will surely help him to start strong and make a bid to get back to Red Bull, which is an innate objective for him, regardless of his diplomatic responses to the situation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DailyGallavich/status/1751476234473906606?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans will now hope to see Ricciardo retain his wide grin and do well in 2024 after what had been a difficult couple of years for him.