“Arms and legs must be covered at all times”: Teams will have to follow a dress code to maintain ‘decency’ during Saudi Arabian GP

The first-ever Saudi Arabian GP will take place on the new Jeddah street circuit, but traditional practices of the middle-east country may shock the visitors.

At the Saudi Arabian GP, teams will have to follow a strict dress code. This means that arms and legs must be covered at all times. The staff will be required to wear tops that go down to the elbows and pants down to the ankles.

Today we received the “dress code” for Jeddah grand prix…

if I understand well as a man I cannot wear short pants, so I will buy some kilts as not allowed only for women 😅

like we say in French "mieux vaut en rire…"

The dress code has to be followed for the entirety of the race weekend. Women must ensure that their shoulders, as well as legs above the knees, are not visible. No see-through materials are to be allowed either. They have also been advised to wear as little make-up as possible.

Apart from this, there must be no public display of affection or any ‘profane’ language usage. These rules are not exclusive to only the F1 personnel and must be followed by anyone travelling to Saudi Arabia.

Cash Is King

The decision to host a race in Saudi Arabia was met with criticism by fans and even some big names in Formula One. The most popular argument is that racing in a country with allegedly sketchy human rights records undermines the entire ‘We Race As One’ movement that F1 has been promoting.

At the time of the announcement of a race in Saudi Arabia, several activists pointed out the irony that the country which for the longest time did not allow women to drive will now host Formula One.

Others have also accused the Middle-Eastern region of ‘Sportswashing’, a concept which involves a country trying to boost its world image by hosting sporting events. The most notable example of ‘sportswashing’ is the 1936 Berlin Olympics under Nazi rule.

In response to the criticism, F1 has said that it always tries to remain ‘neutral’.