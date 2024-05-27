As Charles Leclerc Wins the Home Race, Ex-girlfriend Charlotte Sine Enjoys a Happy Sunday in Monaco

As Charles Leclerc coasted home to win his first Monaco GP, several stars were in attendance to cheer him on. Amongst them was a familiar face in Charlotte Sine, the 26-year-old’s ex-girlfriend. Enjoying her weekend off, Sine took to social media to post highlights from one of the most iconic Monaco GPs in recent history.

While Sine did not feature alongside Leclerc in any of the pictures she posted, she did have a good view trackside. She took to Instagram to write a caption, “Happy Sunday, what a day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by +Ша+ (@charlottesiine)

Sine, who also resides in Monaco, was in attendance at the Grand Prix throughout, but didn’t put up a congratulatory message for Leclerc on breaking the Monaco curse. However, a fashion magazine made a blunder involving the two of them heading into the race weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriela Betina (@f1gossippofficial)

When speaking to Marie Claire, Charles Leclerc mentioned something about his current girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux. However, in the post-production, the magazine added a picture of Leclerc and Sine from when they were together. They realized their mistake, and after heavy backlash, took the post down.

Having dated for three years, Leclerc and Sine ended their relationship in 2022. Following the break-up, Alexandra Saint Mleux entered the foray, and is now a constant presence in the paddock next to the Monegasque driver.

However, soon after this relationship became public, some wild allegations were thrown towards the Ferrari driver.

Charles Leclerc was once called out for dating Alexandra Saint Mleux

Many fans noticed how similar Sine and Saint Mleux looked after the latter starter posting pictures with Leclerc. They even confused many, and the fashion magazine which posted Sine’s picture by mistake, also fell victim to this.

There were also claims that Mleux was one of Sine’s sister’s closest friends. And at the time, a fan even referred to Leclerc as a “Walking Red Flag.” The allegation was that Leclerc, after getting out of a three-year relationship with Sine, began dating someone who looked like her, almost immediately.

However, neither Leclerc, nor Sine, ever responded to these far-fetched rumors. Sine moved on with her life, as did Leclerc, who now has Alexandra Saint Mleux next to him.