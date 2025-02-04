Aston Martin F1 Team Adds $2.9 Billion American Airline as Its New Sponsor for 2025 Season

Competing at the sharp end of the grid requires F1 teams to pay drivers heavily, car development, and other team personnel, and in order to fund this, they require the most lucrative sponsorship deals. As Aston Martin hopes to turn a corner with their massive infrastructural spending and recruitment of top personnel such as Adrian Newey, the team have also bagged a new sponsorship deal with an American airline.

Via an official press release, Aston Martin confirmed their new partnership with Atlas Air, a company that has a whopping $2.93 billion market cap as of February 4, 2025. Aston Martin confirmed that “Atlas Air will become the team’s Official Logistics Partner to help ensure the efficient global transport of critical air freight to Formula One events around the world”.

Thanks to this deal, the Silverstone-based outfit will hope to leverage “Atlas’s logistics expertise to optimize operational performance” across their global operations. The two leading brands of their respective fields will also share their expertise and come up with new ideas that will help them improve logistical efficiency and promote sustainable practices.

Welcome to the team, @AtlasAirWW. Aston Martin Aramco and Atlas Air, the team’s new Official Logistics Partner, will collaborate to share expertise and develop new ideas with the aim of improving logistics efficiency, advancing technology, and promoting sustainable practices. pic.twitter.com/3ZQRFJIzIM — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 4, 2025

In today’s era of F1, logistical efficiency is indeed critical for any side, with the calendar now having a record 24 races. Ask Red Bull about the problems that can arise if a team’s logistics are not in order.

In an interview last year on The Fast and the Curious podcast, Red Bull engineer Calum Nicholas explained how his side once arrived at a race without a critical element on Sebastian Vettel’s car.

“There is an old tale from before our time with Seb’s front wing, where they had a front wing for Seb, like an upgraded front wing that was so late, eventually they charted a jet and they flew it to the circuit and it was painted mid-air,” Nicholas said.

Since such emergencies can arise for any side, it makes sense why Aston Martin‘s decision to rope in a dedicated American cargo airline makes sense. Atlas Air has now become part of the 26 partners that the British team have, per their website.

Aston Martin F1 team partners

Aston Martin’s biggest partner is obviously Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco, which also happens to be the team’s title sponsor. Due to this $30 million per year partnership, both companies hope to carry out research and development into better fuel technology and have an aim of reducing emissions without compromising on performance.

Another prominent name that sponsors the team is the German apparel and footwear brand Puma. With a $10 million per year cash inflow, Puma will be designing all of Aston Martin’s high-performance racewear and other merchandise items.

Meanwhile, one of the most relatable partners of Aston Martin, from the fans’ perspective, is TikTok. With the rise of social media and everyone wanting to create viral content, the Silverstone-based outfit have decided to partner with this Chinese brand to find talented content creators for the team.