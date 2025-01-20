Ayao Komatsu Admits Haas Is Not Going to Have a ‘Magical’ Transformation

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 Ayao Komatsu before third practice ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Cicuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on December 6, 2024. | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

After a disappointing 2023 season that saw Haas finish last in the Constructors’ standings, Guenther Steiner was removed despite being one of F1’s most popular team principals. Ayao Komatsu stepped in to replace him and focused on improving the team’s performance, which helped the Kannapolis-based outfit climb to P7 in the standings—a three-place improvement. However, Komatsu does not have much higher expectations for the near future.

Heading into the 2025 season, Komatsu—a member of the team since 2016—dismissed the chances of Haas making monumental strides. Instead, the changes he has implemented will focus on achieving marginal gains to establish the team as a sustainable competitor in the long run.

He told Motorsport Italy, “Honestly, there’s no magic. I’m sorry to tell a boring story, but it’s nothing exciting. It’s about doing the basics very, very, very well and working as a team. And that’s what can happen.”

The key to success for Komatsu is ensuring stability within the organization. While Steiner made Haas popular, this was largely due to his personality and appearances on Netflix’s Drive to Survive. On the track, however, the team remained far from being serious contenders, even in the midfield. Komatsu aims to change that.

He has improved communication and revamped the driver lineup by bringing in Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman. From a financial standpoint, Haas is on the verge of a historic milestone—reaching the cost cap of $145 million for the first time.

2025 could become a milestone year for Haas

Ever since their inception in 2016, Haas has always struggled for funding. “Haas has never been close to the maximum budget cap,” explained the 48-year-old. But this season, things will change.

“Yes. Our goal is to be at the budget cap level in 2025. If you really want to be competitive, you have to be close to the budget cap, that’s our goal,” claimed Komatsu, who will have an increased budget through the prize money allocation the team got for securing seventh in the Constructors’ standings last year.

Additionally, Haas has partnered with Toyota Gazoo Racing, which has reduced their dependency on Ferrari for resources and facilities.

Last year, the team scored 58 points with several Q3 appearances courtesy of Nico Hulkenberg—now at Sauber—and Kevin Magnussen, who has left F1. This was achieved with a limited budget, but a change in the inflow of resources could help the team move up the pecking order this season.

Heading into the 2025 season, Haas could become a dark horse, given their expanded budget and the strong talent in their driver lineup. Ocon is a proven Grand Prix winner, and Bearman has impressed many in the paddock with his cameo appearances for Ferrari and Haas during the 2024 season.