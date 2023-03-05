Fernando Alonso Whispers Secret Message to Crippled Teammate Lance Stroll for Killing Mercedes F1 Glory

Fernando Alonso put up an absolute masterclass at the Bahrain international circuit. With overtakes that rescued the race to be a boring one, Alonso rightfully wore the Driver of the Day crown. The cherry on the cake? Champagne showers on the podium.

Despite all of this, while reveling in his glory, the champ took a moment to mumble just one sentence to his teammate, Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso has only 4 words for Aston Martin teammate

Before stepping on the Bahrain podium, Stroll popped in to hug his teammate for what was a lion-like performance for just Race 1. In this quick and heartfelt moment, Alonso took a second of his time to tell Stroll just one thing. “You’re my f*cking hero.”

P7 in the Constructors’ Championship last year. P3 at the #BahrainGP.#NewEnergy pic.twitter.com/1bepjAakqZ — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 5, 2023

With a broken wrist and toe, Stroll was surely in pain or at least discomfort throughout the race. Yet, the adrenaline of success pushed these feelings aside, as the driver not only posed a threat to Lewis Hamilton but also defended gracefully against George Russell.

During his interview, Alonso reserves a quick shout-out to his teammate, “[he] had the surgery 12 days ago and now he’s fighting right with everybody.”

Also read: Max Verstappen Snubs Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc In Hopes of New Rivalry on F1 Grid

Splitting the Silver Arrows is not only the dominant duo hoisting the Aston Martin flag but also extremely crucial for the constructor’s fight in the long term. Finishing 6th, Stroll has done wonders for his team so far, and Aston Martin clearly shows they have the grid in the palm of their hands.

Alonso is ready for the championship

After his moment with Stroll, Alonso continued with the formalities of the post-race interviews. All the cheers were for him as Alonso was left in awe of Aston Martin for their tremendous efforts. “To have the second-best car in race 1, that is just unreal.”

When asked about the advantages the team has to their now direct competitor, Red Bull, Alonso made a sly remark. As per F1 regulations, the winner of the constructor’s championships takes a hit in wind tunnel time, to maintain a level of fairness with the rest of the grid.

https://twitter.com/AstonMartinF1/status/1632420330613473280?s=20

When asked if the Silverstone team holds an advantage over the reigning champs, Fernando Alonso hoped so. Laughing, he added, “but we will not get much next year.”

So, is Aston Martin now the team putting their cards in for the 2023 constructor’s championship? And if so, does that put Alonso’s name on Max Verstappen’s hit list as a threat to the title?