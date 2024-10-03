Vintage F1: When Jack Brabham Pushed His Car by Hand to Win His Maiden World Championship

In its 73-year history, F1 has seen epic on-track battles and dramatic finishes, but none quite like the 1959 World Championship. It’s the only season where a driver won the title ‘on foot,’ thanks to Sir Jack Brabham, making the season finale one of the most bizarre in F1 history.

Brabham was locked in a championship battle with Stirling Moss and Tony Brooks, all vying for their first title. Heading into the U.S. Grand Prix at Sebring, all three were still in contention, and the equation was simple: whoever won the race would take the championship.

Brabham, however, had to just finish ahead of Moss and Brooks, since he was ahead in the standings. While in P2, he was 500 meters away from the finish-line and Championship glory. Alas, his car ran out of fuel.

Brabham, however, being pragmatic, surprisingly got out of his car and pushed it past the finish line to take second place.

Brooks was not in contention for the win and finished fourth. Moss on the other hand, who had gotten pole, had to retire because of a gearbox issue. So, Brabham’s title win was all but sealed. He didn’t need to manually help his Cooper-Climax car cross the chequered flag.

Back then, F1 rules were not as strict as they are today, which is likely why the Australian driver wasn’t penalized or stripped of his championship. Regardless, it was a different era. Brabham delivered an iconic moment that’s still discussed today. His performance in that race also helped his team, Cooper, secure its first Constructors’ title.