Carmen Montero Mundt Rejoices Eye-Catching George Russell Efforts in Australian F1 Grand Prix

Carmen Montero Mundt was delighted after her partner, George Russell, put up a valiant performance in Australia. Mundt shared a story of the Mercedes driver’s efforts on her social media to showcase her happiness.

Russell‘s partner took to Instagram and shared the joyous moment as the Silver Arrows ace had the best qualifying session in the 2023 F1 season. Having qualified in P2, the Briton made sure he starts tomorrow’s race from the front row.

With “Yess!!” as her caption, Mundt raised quite some eyebrows with her open-minded love for her partner. Moreover, she also shared a video on her Instagram story where a lady was holding a placard of Russell’s face.

Carmen Montero Mundt and George Russell are long-time partners. Even before the Briton’s Mercedes days, his partner was seen supporting her driver boyfriend in multiple ways, including frequent visits to the paddock.

George Russell isn’t happy despite P2

The Australian Grand Prix qualification has been the best session by Mercedes, by far. The team not only managed to grab the front row but also finished their session a place behind.

However, the young driver was still disappointed at missing out on the pole position to Max Verstappen. However, he said after the session that the performance was unexpectedly great.

The 25-year-old credited the engineers back at Brackley for the superb show at Albert Park. With things looking to have improved for them, the W-14 felt alive for him and the lap was on the limit for him.

Mercedes pulled off a stunner in Melbourne

For the first in the Silver Arrows’ history in 2023, the Brackley-based team managed to pull off a stunner. While Albert Park has always been a happy hunting ground for the German team, the recently concluded session has been proof of that.

The team that spent most of its time behind Aston Martin and Ferrari, has come ahead to put themselves right behind the Red Bull of Verstappen and ahead of the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

As for the drivers, Russell managed to out-qualify his veteran teammate Lewis Hamilton for the third time in a row. Mercedes starts tomorrow’s race in P2 and P3, respectively, and will definitely look for a win and two podium places.