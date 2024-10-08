When Oscar Piastri ‘Named’ His Trophies for a TikTok Video

Oscar Piastri was regarded as one of the most talented junior drivers in motorsports before he made his way into F1. Between 2019 and 2021, he won three consecutive championships, which suggests that he had a big trophy haul. In an older video, the Melbourne-born driver can be seen ‘naming’ these trophies.

Piastri can be seen lip-syncing to a popular TikTok template in the video that was unearthed on YouTube recently. It was shot by the #81 driver when he was an Alpine reserve in 2022, a year after he won the F2 title.

The audio clip was from the popular animated film ‘Surfs Up’ and Piastri mimed the scene with trophies from his junior racing career.

Thanks to the YouTube channel @Formula1forall, this TikTok video started doing the rounds on the internet once again.

Normally, it is Piastri’s mom Nicole who is known for her hilarious personality on social media platforms (particularly X). But Piastri has taken over the mantle, at least for now, with fans flocking to the comments section, amazed.

“What blackmail did they have on him…” one fan wrote. Another, hilariously pointed out the awkward face Piastri was making while the video was being shot. “Does this man smile only when filming with Lando [Norris]???”

Do F1 drivers name trophies or other items?

F1 drivers typically do not name their trophies. However, when a driver wins a World Championship title, their name is engraved on it. In contrast, drivers often give names to their cars. A prime example of this is Sebastian Vettel.

The German driver named his first-ever championship-winning car from 2010—the RB6—“Luscious Liz” or “Randy Mandy.” Another popular name he gave was to the RB9, with which he won the 2013 title and made history by winning nine races in a row that season; he named that car “Hungry Heidi.”

Sebastian Vettel has named his Aston Martin after the first Bond girl, Honey Ryder pic.twitter.com/Y36cicgpg9 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 25, 2021

When Vettel joined Aston Martin in 2021, he named his car “Honey Ryder” to pay homage to James Bond, a franchise closely associated to the brand. However, he broke his naming streak in 2022, citing the AMR22’s performance as the reason. “Wait for a bit more pace,” he jokingly said when asked why he didn’t name it.