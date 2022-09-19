Charles Leclerc aiming to buy $200,000 piano keep mind away from racing

Charles Leclerc revealed that he wants to buy a huge grand piano once he shifts to a bigger flat in the future.

Leclerc is one of the most exciting and popular drivers in F1 today. The 24-year-old is a five-time GP winner and plenty of people feel that he’s a sure-shot future World Champion.

Leclerc’s 2022 season started spectacularly, with him winning two out of the opening three races. This led to most of the F1 community feeling that it was finally his time to challenge for the Title. Unfortunately for him, Ferrari’s strategy goof-ups, reliability issues, and even mistakes on his part took those hopes away from him.

The Monegasque lost out on big points to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. With just six races to go, the Dutchman is 116 points ahead and can seal the Title win in the very next outing in Singapore.

The Ferrari driver has had to deal with a lot of heartbreak on track this season. As a result, he likes to take time off for himself when he isn’t suiting up for an F1 weekend. One of the things he absolutely loves to do is play the piano.

Charles Leclerc wants to invest heavily in having huge grand piano

Over the last few years, Leclerc has posted multiple pictures and videos of himself on social media that show him playing the piano. He finds it very relaxing and insists that it helps him take his mind away from the sport that is so mentally and physically exhausting.

Currently, the Ferrari star owns a white Steinway & Sons upright piano. It’s cost is about $47,000 and it’s something he spent a lot of time on back during the Covid 19 lockdown. However, he insists that he wants to own a much bigger piano once he shifts to a bigger apartment.

Charles Leclerc Playing the Piano.

Having a grand piano can be very expensive, and Leclerc’s investment could well rise up to about $200,000. For him, however, it will be ‘money well spent’, since it’s something he spends a lot of time on.

“I play the piano quite a bit to disconnect my mind from racing. And it works well,” he said to the New York Times.

