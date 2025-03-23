mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Broke Prestigious Ferrari Record Only to Lose It Over Chinese GP Disqualification

Vidit Dhawan
Published

MOTORI - Formula 1 - FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025 Charles Leclerc (MON) - Scuderia Ferrari - Ferrari SF-25 - Ferrari during F1 Grand Prix of CHINA at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025

MOTORI – Formula 1 – FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025 Charles Leclerc (MON) – Scuderia Ferrari – Ferrari SF-25 – Ferrari during F1 Grand Prix of CHINA at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 | Credits- IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Ferrari’s Chinese GP weekend fell apart under extraordinary circumstances. Just a day ago, they were celebrating Lewis Hamilton’s dominant sprint victory—now, they’re leaving with zero points after a double disqualification from the Grand Prix.

Post-race checks by the FIA revealed excessive skid wear on Hamilton’s SF-25, while Charles Leclerc’s car weighed 799 kg—1 kg below the mandated limit.

This means that Ferrari will score no points despite their drivers crossing the line in P5 and P6 respectively. Losing 18 points in the process, they have dropped to P5 in the Constructors’ standings behind Williams.

For Leclerc, the ordeal was even more devastating. He believed he had etched his name into the history books at the checkered flag, only for it to be erased following his disqualification.

The Monegasque driver’s total points tally for Ferrari went up to 1409 after the race. As a result, he surpassed four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. But his 10 points being chalked of the leaderboard means he’s back to 1399.

Leclerc still made history, even despite his disqualification—though not the kind he or the Tifosi would want to remember.

He is now one of only three Ferrari drivers to have been disqualified twice, joining Nigel Mansell (1989 x2) and Gilles Villeneuve (1981, 1982). His first disqualification came at the 2023 US GP, when his SF-23 was found to have excessive skid wear.

Ironically, Hamilton was also disqualified for the same reason in that race—though at the time, he was driving for Mercedes.

Ferrari’s top points scorers

Only five drivers have scored more than 1,000 points for Ferrari. Vettel leads the way with 1,400 points to his name followed by Leclerc (who now has 1,399 points to his name), Fernando Alonso (1,190), Kimi Raikkonen (1,080) and Michael Schumacher (1,066).

[F1] The top point scorers for Ferrari, contributing to their 10,000 point milestone Sebastian Vettel sits top of the table on the new points system, while Michael Schumacher leads the drivers who raced under the previous
byu/VanDyne21 informula1

Looking at the list, some may wonder why has Schumacher scored much fewer points than the rest of the Ferrari drivers despite winning five titles with the team. It is simply because he scored all the points for the Italian outfit under the previous points-scoring system (when the winner received only 10), and the rest have scored most of their points under the current system (when the winner receives 25).

So, if Schumacher was competing under the current points-scoring system, he would have easily scored more than 2,000 points, having won 72 of his 91 races (1,800 points) with Ferrari.

