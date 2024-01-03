“I’m Devastated”: What Nicole Scherzinger Said Once She Broke Up With Lewis Hamilton With No Scope of Return

Shortly into his rookie year in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton crossed paths with American singer-songwriter Nicole Scherzinger. They quickly got into a relationship that lasted for 8 years. Despite breaking up briefly in 2010, 2011 and 2013, they split up for good in 2015. While it would’ve been hard for Hamilton to cope with, their break-up seemingly treated Scherzinger far worse.

According to reports, The Sun had previously quoted Scherzinger in 2015 as saying,

“I’m devastated that it didn’t work out. It was the hardest decision we had to make, but we made it together. I love Lewis and I know he loves me. We wish nothing but happiness and the very best for one another. I’m trying to stay strong in my faith right now.”

While the duo were the power couple of the Formula 1 paddock during their time, their romantic alliance wasn’t a bed of roses. Despite them being together for the better part of a decade, their relationship was tumultuous as ever. As reported they broke up at least three times before finally putting and end to their relationship in 2015.

Scherzinger was open and vocal about her feelings after their break-up. Hamilton on the other hand was then embroiled in a series of rumored relationships with the likes of Rihanna, Rita Ora and others; none of them lasting more than a couple of months.

Lewis Hamilton ‘never found love’ after splitting up with Nicole Scherzinger

From what the records let us know, Lewis Hamilton has been in only one long-term serious relationship. After his split from Scherzinger, the Briton was reported to be involved with many A-list celebrities and models, most recently; Shakira. However, none of them ever materialized into a serious romance, like he had with Nicole.

2023 was another year when a Lewis Hamilton-themed dating rumor was flying abound. After being spotted in the F1 paddock a couple of times, Shakira made the news that she was in fact in a relationship with the Silver Arrows’ star. What’s more, flames soon caught fire when she was spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date with the Briton afterwards.

Despite many comments and suggestions from sources who are reportedly close to the couple, nothing official has ever come out confirming their romance. Needless to say, this relationship has fizzled out, too, just like Hamilton’s previous ones.

As things stand, Hamilton is completely dedicated to F1, and doesn’t plan on starting a family anytime soon. “I haven’t decided on this big step yet. I still have goals with the racing car – and everything has to take a back seat,” explained Hamilton according to The Sun.