“Checo Never Gives Up”: Fernando Alonso Lauds Sergio Perez’s Respectful Racing in 2023 Brazil GP Throwback

Because of Sergio Perez’s poor performances in 2024, the majority of the F1 community seemed to have forgotten how good he can be when he is in form. Fernando Alonso took it upon himself to remind the world just how good a fighter Perez is.

Looking back on the 2023 Sao Paolo GP in an F1 segment, Alonso recalled how Perez fought him to the finish line. Starting from P4, Alonso was on course for a podium finish, and it all looked fairly straightforward.

That was until he saw Perez charging behind him, desperate to take P3 back on the final lap. Alonso did hold on to his position, but the way Perez pushed him is still fresh in his mind.

Alonso Perez It was this close on the line #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/KrLWf4A0CY — Formula 1 (@F1) November 5, 2023

“He was side by side. So yeah, Checo never gives up,” the two-time World Champion said. “He’s an incredible driver… we fought with a lot of respect.”

Alonso added that Perez’s style of driving is clean, which makes it easier for others to have fair and hard wheel-to-wheel battles with him. Unfortunately for Perez, he hasn’t experienced many of those with the frontrunners in recent months.

Could Sao Paolo be Perez’s last Grand Prix?

Last weekend, Perez had what was arguably his worst home race (Mexico City GP) ever. He started from P18 and finished 17th — last among all the runners. In a season that has already been riddled with horrid results, Mexico City seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Red Bull.

The Milton-Keynes-based team already has replacements on its shortlist, including RB’s Liam Lawson and a more recent addition — Franco Colapinto. Both Lawson and Colapinto are young drivers touted to have a bright future in F1, unlike Perez (34) who has struggled to get out of a slump he entered back in May.

In Sao Paolo last season, he started from P9 — which was subpar considering how strong the RB19 was. But in the race, he showed that ‘never give up’ attitude Alonso spoke about to finish fourth, something that the Red Bull top brass presumably appreciated.

If Perez is to hold on to his Red Bull seat until the end of 2024 and possibly carry it onto next season, he may need more of the same or possibly more.