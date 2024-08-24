“Composure” One of the Many Reasons Why Fred Vasseur Didn’t Look at Max Verstappen for Ferrari Seat

The only other driver who could have created waves with a Ferrari move similar to how Lewis Hamilton did was Max Verstappen. However, the Italian stable did not consider signing him, which was slightly surprising, considering he is a three-time World champion, and 13 years younger than Hamilton.

Fred Vasseur, in an interview with Corriere, admitted that he had reasons. The first thing he mentioned was a contract. Verstappen was tied up to Red Bull until 2028, whereas Hamilton had just another year on his deal. But what was more significant was Verstappen’s nature.

“Beyond Max’s long contract with Red Bull, Lewis is ideal for Ferrari. For his experience, for the relationship he has with Charles, for his composure,” he said.

The contract Hamilton signed with Mercedes in 2023 had a clause which would allow him to leave after just a season. Ferrari took notice of that and signed the seven-time champion, who always dreamed of driving for Ferrari.

Verstappen shared a bitter rivalry with Leclerc when they were in the junior series. But now, they have put their differences aside, and get along well. So, the relationship between the two wouldn’t have been the biggest issue. But composure – as the Ferrari boss pointed out – could have been.

Difference between Verstappen and Hamilton’s driving

Verstappen and Hamilton have different ways of approaching races. Verstappen, more often than not, resorts to more aggressive tactics whereas the latter is much more composed.

The two champions went toe to toe for the World title in 2021, and the stark difference in their driving was on display throughout the season. Hamilton, in most cases, would look to avoid contact and try to outmaneuver him with pure pace.

Verstappen, meanwhile, would not shy away from touching wheels when he didn’t have the pace. It led to several crashes, with both drivers adamant it was the other’s fault.

Even when things don’t go their way, Hamilton and Verstappen have different ways of reacting. The Briton criticizes his team, but remains calm, and always reiterates his belief with positive messages on the team radio.

Verstappen on the other hand, doesn’t hold back from shouting at his team and calling them out for their mistakes. Seemingly, Vasseur wanted to avoid this, which is why he didn’t consider signing the 26-year-old.