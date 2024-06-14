Damning Numbers Reveal Why Rejecting Daniel Ricciardo Would Be the Right Thing to Do for V-CARB

During the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, V-CARB (Visa Cash App RB) announced the extension of Yuki Tsunoda’s contract till the end of 2025. However, there was a notable absence of any similar announcement regarding his teammate, Daniel Ricciardo. Once considered a strong contender to reclaim his Red Bull seat, the Honey Badger is now facing an uncertain future.

The decision to secure Tsunoda ahead of Ricciardo isn’t surprising when you look at the numbers. In 2024, Tsunoda has outperformed Ricciardo significantly, scoring 19 points compared to Ricciardo’s 9 points.

This point difference goes back to 2023 when the pair became teammates midway through the season. In those initial seven races together, Tsunoda amassed 15 points to Ricciardo’s 6 points.

According to The Race, the average starting and finishing positions of both drivers since 2023 tell a worrying story for the Aussie. Tsunoda’s average starting position sits at 11.8, while Ricciardo’s is 13.2. Similarly, Tsunoda’s average finishing position is also better sitting at a healthy 10.5 compared to Ricciardo’s 12.4. These numbers paint a clear picture: Tsunoda has been the more reliable driver.

The trend continues into 2024. Tsunoda’s average starting and finishing positions just for this season are 10.0 and 10.6, respectively, while Ricciardo’s are 12.7 and 12.1. These figures continue to show Tsunoda’s dominance over his teammate despite the 34-year-old’s standout performance in Canada, where he qualified fifth and finished eighth, temporarily boosting his averages.

Ricciardo himself acknowledges that his performances haven’t met expectations. He understands the need to outperform Tsunoda to secure his future within the Red Bull family.

Will Red Bull choose Liam Lawson over Daniel Ricciardo for 2025?

While Ricciardo’s result in Canada was a step in the right direction, his flashes of brilliance have only come in patches, to say the least. Standout performances like last year’s Mexican Grand Prix or this year’s Sprint race in Miami haven’t translated into consistent results. Tsunoda, on the other hand, has shown steady performance, scoring points in six races this season.

Adding to Ricciardo’s challenges is the presence of V-CARB and Red Bull’s reserve driver, Liam Lawson. Lawson’s impressive stint as a stand-in for the injured Ricciardo in 2023 included near-points finishes in two out of five races and a points-scoring finish in Singapore, where he even outqualified championship leader Max Verstappen.

Liam Lawson has officially scored his first points in F1:

It’s taken him just 3 races to do so

He officially becomes the first F1 driver to get his maiden points at the Singapore Grand Prix

He’s got more points than Ricciardo and DeVries combined pic.twitter.com/h63QuPAQix — CFCDan (@DannCFC21) September 17, 2023

Red Bull has promised Lawson a seat by 2025 or the freedom to seek opportunities elsewhere, which adds pressure on Ricciardo to perform. While Ricciardo’s marketability is a valuable asset for attracting sponsors, it may not be enough to secure his seat without consistent on-track performance.

V-CARB and Red Bull seem content to give Ricciardo more time to prove himself as of now. However, as things stand, the numbers heavily favor Tsunoda, making the decision to prioritize him over Ricciardo appear justified.