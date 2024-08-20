Damon Hill Consoles Zhou Guanyu After Wounds of Racist Attacks Reopen

With most seats for the 2025 season already filled, Zhou Guanyu’s time in F1 may be coming to an end. Reflecting on his journey, Zhou has shed light on the racism he faced in the sport. As such, Damon Hill, the 1996 World Champion, has come out in support of the Chinese driver.

Many labeled Zhou as a pay-driver, because of his heavy backing from sponsors in China when he joined the F1 grid. But what they failed to notice that he had four wins in F2, and finished P3 in the championship the year before he got to F1. Still, Zhou felt there was prejudice surrounding his nationality.

To explain the same, the Shanghai-born driver took Oliver Bearman’s example. The Briton is not even in the top 10 of the F2 standings this year, but people are already celebrating his impending arrival in F1 in 2025.

Hill stepped in to condemn the racial abuse Zhou had to deal with. He wrote on his Instagram story, “Abuse is enabled by social media. Most of those doing the abusing are miserable cowards who wouldn’t dare say such things to one’s face. To pick on a young person is bullying. I hate bullies.”

Hill further added that Zhou had made his mark in F1 and that he would realize the same in a few years.

Zhou’s F1 stint was not horrible by any means. But because of limited resources at his disposal, there were no standout performances. What further hurt him was his inability to keep up with teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Zhou’s struggles in F1

Zhou never drove a car that was capable of competing for points on a regular basis, but somehow, Bottas fared a lot better. In 2022, the Finn scored 49 points, compared to Zhou’s six, as Alfa Romeo (former name for Sauber) finished P6 in the standings.

In 2023, Zhou scored just six points again. But this time Bottas – with a struggling car – also fell off, as he ended the campaign with just 10 points. Yet, Bottas got preference at Sauber, and the team decided to consider him for a seat in 2o25.

Zhou, who was particularly strong in the junior formulas, never got the chance to make it big in F1. He did help F1 expand its fanbase in the Chinese market, but unfortunately for him, that might not be enough to keep him in F1.

His patience with a sub-par Alfa Romeo/Sauber outfit may go in vain, as the Hinwil-based team looks unlikely to offer him a new contract while it moves toward an Audi takeover.