Daniel Ricciardo Bahrain GP replacement: Who will McLaren pair alongside Lando Norris if the Aussie star doesn’t recover from Covid in time for 2022 season-opener?

Daniel Ricciardo Bahrain GP replacement: McLaren team principal has named three probables if the Aussie star doesn’t recover from Covid in time for the 2022 season-opener?

McLaren have been dealt a big blow with senior driver Daniel Ricciardo suffering from Covid. There is no guanrantee if he will recover in time for the season-opener in Bahrain, but team principal Andreas Seidl is optmistic.

“First of all, I am confident he will be fit again next weekend. He is feeling better already but, as we know, it simply takes a few days to get fully back into shape.”

Who could replace Daniel Ricciardo in Bahrain?

Despite Seidl’s assurance that the Aussie will take the McLaren seat next weekend, the chances look slim at the moment. As a contingency, McLaren have identified three options to pair alongside Lando Norris.

In the spirit of offering maximum racing opportunities to our stable of young talent, we have agreed that @McLarenF1 may call upon BWT Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver @OscarPiastri in the event one of their drivers is unable to race. pic.twitter.com/etmryT1UrJ — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 12, 2022

Additionally, Alpine have extended their support by offering their Reserve Driver Oscar Piastri to McLaren. The entire F1 community would be hoping this becomes a reality, considering his incredible achievements in junior categories over the past few seasons.

“In terms of reserve drivers, very similar to last year we have an agreement with Mercedes to share reserve drivers [Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries].

“We have also Paul di Resta, similar to last year, on standby in case he is needed but again, we expect Daniel to be back in good shape for next week.

“In terms of preparation, going into the season, that is not what we have been aiming.

“Definitely, it puts us and Daniel back but from something that Daniel couldn’t control, we have to accept what it is.”

Also Read “Important moment to work with him”: Daniel Ricciardo on his relationship with Lando Norris for this year as McLaren drivers