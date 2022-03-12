F1

Daniel Ricciardo Bahrain GP replacement: Who will McLaren pair alongside Lando Norris if the Aussie star doesn’t recover from Covid in time for 2022 season-opener?

Daniel Ricciardo Bahrain GP replacement: Who will McLaren pair alongside Lando Norris if the Aussie star doesn't recover from Covid in time for 2022 season-opener?
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"We're not bluffing"– Mercedes claims they aren't sandbagging and porpoising is affecting their development
Next Article
UFC Rules: How many rounds are there in a UFC fight, and how long do they last?
F1 Latest News
"In the spirit of offering maximum racing opportunities"- Alpine star Oscar Piastri can race for McLaren if Daniel Ricciardo fails to appear in Bahrain GP
“In the spirit of offering maximum racing opportunities”- Alpine star Oscar Piastri can race for McLaren if Daniel Ricciardo fails to appear in Bahrain GP

Alpine has agreed to let Oscar Piastri drive McLaren in case Daniel Ricciardo fails to…