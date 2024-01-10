Daniel Ricciardo Doesn’t Have Imposter Syndrome, He “Just Trip Ba*ls A lot”

Always being in the eye of the public and having to control oneself from doing certain things can lead to celebrities experiencing an existential crisis. Addressing whether he ever suffers from the same, during an interview with Noel Miller, Daniel Ricciardo revealed he was unfamiliar with the feeling, but encounters the imposter syndrome occasionally.

Advertisement

Impostor syndrome is a common trait that involves a person not believing in themselves. In particular, they don’t think that what they achieve, is deserved. There are instances where this can also lead to increased anxiety, especially amongst athlete. Ricciardo, however, does not feel he is very affected.

Advertisement

The Perth-born driver does not take the feeling of imposter syndrome as a negative aspect of his life. Rather, he claimed it added to the awe and amazement, feeling like he was still a simple kid from Perth who made a big name for himself.

“I would say, like, I trip ba*ls a lot. Just where this world takes me and even the people I meet.”

The AlphaTauri driver does not view his experiences as something that becomes a burden on him. Instead, he feels blessed to be experiencing a life with such highs and lows, as it helps him appreciate life even more.

Despite almost always portraying his happy-go-lucky side in front of the cameras, it can often be overwhelming for Ricciardo to separate the real from the reel. Given the same, the 34-year-old sometimes ends up in the clutches of the imposter syndrome.

Daniel Ricciardo understands the need to pace himself down when life becomes too quick

Living a fast-paced life often leads to one missing out on savoring the highlights and achievements that one might never relive. As such, Ricciardo believes in the mantra of stopping to ‘smell the roses’, as it gives him a chance to appreciate all that is around him while also looking back at his achievements and being proud of himself for having accomplished them.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old believes it is easy for one to lose track of time as they are busy accomplishing more, and suddenly, a day becomes a year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mereeedithh/status/1696126349151178878?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ricciardo’s perspective is also visible in his F1 career. Having recently made a return to F1, he is rebuilding his career after a tough tenure with McLaren. The break gave Ricciardo some much-needed time to reflect on his past days and re-adopt the thinking of his younger self, which helped him make a name for himself in the sport.